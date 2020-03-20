Lionel Messi Vs Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich Defender Recalls Embarrassing Nutmeg In Q&A

Bayern Munich stars are currently in self-isolation as they continue to quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak in Germany. German defender Jerome Boateng recently took to Twitter in order to answer some questions in a Q&A session with Bayern fans. One of the Bayern supporters asked Jerome Boateng about his encounter with Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League back in 2015. The Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng match-up seemingly left an impression on the German centre-back.

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Jerome Boateng response during Q&A session

When Leo Messi turned Jerome Boateng into an instant meme, he just took it in stride: https://t.co/u4cEGoVZCM pic.twitter.com/OX7MEO67qA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 26, 2016

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Jerome Boateng video, Jerome Boateng memes

The Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng meme-war hit new heights when the Barcelona talisman embarrassed the towering defender in their Champions League encounter. Barcelona won 3-0 against Bayern that night, but the Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng incident continues to linger in the minds of the Barcelona faithful. Here are some of the hilarious reactions that emerged from the Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng clash back in 2015.

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Take a look at some hilarious Jerome Boateng memes, Jerome Boateng videos

Jerome Boateng virals: Memes mock Bayern Munich defender after being embarrassed by Lionel… http://t.co/bSysAGFFLT pic.twitter.com/EAUyfPoEeO — Gold (@TheMainGold) May 7, 2015

We are still looking for @JB17Official's ankles. Here are the bests memes=>http://t.co/w2CRXsVIXp pic.twitter.com/swhVJt7oHE — TRACE Urban Southern Africa (@TRACE_Inter) May 7, 2015

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Here are some more hilarious Jerome Boateng memes, Jerome Boateng videos

All the brilliant Jerome Boateng handball memes https://t.co/FZBxxzypRN pic.twitter.com/tkwkg6aRxH — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 2, 2016

Meme- Jerome Boateng 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7ZwtZaIZcW — K O F I (@TwumBarima_) July 2, 2016

