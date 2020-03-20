The Debate
Lionel Messi Vs Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich Defender Recalls Embarrassing Nutmeg In Q&A

Football News

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: The Lionel Messi nutmeg left a lasting impression on Jerome Boateng when Barcelona met Bayern Munich in 2015.

lionel messi vs jerome boateng

Bayern Munich stars are currently in self-isolation as they continue to quarantine following the coronavirus outbreak in Germany. German defender Jerome Boateng recently took to Twitter in order to answer some questions in a Q&A session with Bayern fans. One of the Bayern supporters asked Jerome Boateng about his encounter with Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League back in 2015. The Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng match-up seemingly left an impression on the German centre-back.

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Jerome Boateng response during Q&A session

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Jerome Boateng video, Jerome Boateng memes

The Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng meme-war hit new heights when the Barcelona talisman embarrassed the towering defender in their Champions League encounter. Barcelona won 3-0 against Bayern that night, but the Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng incident continues to linger in the minds of the Barcelona faithful. Here are some of the hilarious reactions that emerged from the Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng clash back in 2015.

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Take a look at some hilarious Jerome Boateng memes, Jerome Boateng videos

Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Here are some more hilarious Jerome Boateng memes, Jerome Boateng videos

