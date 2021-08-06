Lionel Messi Wants To Stay But La Liga's Rules Not Allowing: Barcelona Prez Pins Blame

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest footballers of all time, is officially leaving FC Barcelona as a free agent as the Catalan club will be unable to retain his services due to the ongoing financial turmoil. While speaking to a press, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta explained why a new contract could not be agreed with Messi. As a result, the Argentine international will end ties with his boyhood club.

Joan Laporta explains why Messi cannot sign a new contract

FC Barcelona are unable to offer Lionel Messi a new contract because of the financial fair play rules. Speaking to the press, Joan Laporta said, "What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi."

Joan Laporta: "Messi wanted to stay at Barcelona"

Laporta added that Lionel Messi was not leaving on his own will as he was happy at the club. "Leo wanted to stay at Barca. We wanted him to stay. I want to thank everyone that has been in the negotiations. There were lots of aspects that needed to be negotiated. He is the best player in the world and has other offers, of course. After all of this process, there comes a moment where you have to say 'enough'. You have to analyse it and look at the numbers. In La Liga, we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that is not an excuse. We couldn't abide by it," said Laporta.

Messi's departure an end of an era

An emotional Joan Laporta concluded by appreciating the legacy that Lionel Messi is leaving behind at the Catalan club and called his exit as end of an era. "Leo deserves everything. He has proven that he loves Barca. He has his roots in Barcelona. I'm sad but I'm convinced we have done the best for the interests of Barcelona. Leo's legacy is excellent, he has made history. He is the player with the most success in the history of the club. I hope we can overcome this situation. A new era starts now. There will be before and after Leo, as there was with other great players in the history of Barca," concluded Laporta.

What's next for Messi?

Lionel Messi will leave FC Barcelona after 17 years of success. During his term, the Catalan giants have won 35 titles, including four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, and eight Supercopa de Espanas. Since several top European clubs are finding it difficult to abide by the financial fair play rules, it remains to be seen which club Messi will join. The likes of Paris-Saint Germain and Manchester City have reportedly shown interest.

