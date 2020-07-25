Messi's Father Sparks Inter Transfer Rumours With Househunting In Milan: Report

Besides the dismal form in LaLiga this season, Barcelona have much more issues to deal with during this transfer window. It will be a tedious task for the Catalan giants to come up with a unique proposal for Lionel Messi to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, with reports suggesting that the player’s father has been looking for a house in Milan, hinting at rumours that the player is looking for an Inter Milan move.

Barcelona transfer news: Messi father on a house-hunt in Milan

According to a report by Radio Rai, Messi’s father Jorge, who also happens to be his agent, has been urging the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to consider a switch to Serie A with Inter Milan interested in the deal. These reports gain momentum with his father looking to purchase a home in the Milan locality. However, Sky Sports Italia suggest that the decision to purchase a house in Milan is a purely financial move, citing the large tax breaks that 2017 law provides to rich foreigners who settle in the capital.

Despite Sky Sports Italia rubbishing the claims, Messi’s potential interest with Inter Milan cannot be ruled out. The Italian giants had tried to rope in the Argentine during his early years at the Camp Nou. However, the deal fell through and Messi went on to continue with the Catalan giants.

Messi to Inter? Barcelona transfer news suggests

Messi has been at loggerheads with the Barcelona hierarchy. The 33-year-old forward openly bashed out at sporting director Eric Abidal, followed by his criticism of president Josep Bartomeu. The player has also found it difficult to cope with Quique Setien’s tactics at the club, with Messi demanding his sacking and the subsequent appointment of former club star and Al-Sadd manager Xavi.

Messi to Inter? Argentine lacks confidence in the team

After Barcelona’s defeat against 10-men Osasuna, the same day when Real Madrid clinched the LaLiga title, Messi expressed his anguish on the manager. The Argentine claimed that he lacked confidence in the team to edge past Napoli in the second leg of Champions League round of 16. Meanwhile, the Barcelona icon is yet to extend his contract with Barcelona, which is set to end in June 2021.

