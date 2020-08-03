Lionel Messi's Pinpoint Trickshot For Pepsi Ad Leaves Fans Flabbergasted: Watch

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi stands undebated as one of modern football's greats, having achieved spectacular success over the past decade. The Argentina icon has mesmerised his fans with his skilful displays on the field ever since forcing his way into the first team at the Camp Nou. The very same skills were on display when the 33-year-old shot an advertisement for Pepsi, leaving his fans stunned.

Lionel Messi skills on display for Pepsi advertisement

Champions League's Twitter handle posted a video of Lionel Messi this week in which he is seen showcasing his skills. In the video, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is seen executing a sensational trick shot for a new Pepsi advertisement ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Napoli next week.

Nothing but pinpoint accuracy from Leo Messi ahead of the return of #UCL football! 😀🎯#ForTheLoveOfIt | @PepsiFootball pic.twitter.com/Pw1jhWI3Ge — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 31, 2020

Lionel Messi appears to stack two Pepsi cans atop each other before he goes on to volley a tennis ball at the bottom can. This trickery forces the top Pepsi can to flip upright perfectly on the ground. As the video went viral, fans failed to come to terms with the Messi skills on display, with some fans even comically questioning the legitimacy of the clip.

Fans question authenticity of Lionel Messi skills in new advert

Is this thing real? — OtaibayomiOlorunioje 6️⃣ (@6ixYomyte) August 1, 2020

Some heels on them shoes, but scandalous what he can do! — Will Caffrey (@Willster2018) August 1, 2020

Wow!!! Messi.... is that even possible?? Shucks that's crazy — Tyrell Tees Pechey (@PecheyTees) August 1, 2020

And you think this one is a human being? — Mr Sädiq Abdul Moh (@diqsa_aboki) August 1, 2020

People who think this is real 🤣 — KAP (@melodyofstrings) August 1, 2020

However, this is not the first such instance. Last year Barcelona fans witnessed a similar Messi skills challenge, which also saw Liverpool star Mohamed Salah besides the Argentine forward. In the video, Messi kicked a ball through a hoop as a Pepsi bottle spun upright, showcasing an act of accuracy.

Lionel Messi aiming to guide his side to UCL glory

Lionel Messi has established an unrivalled and unparalleled legacy of his own. The Barcelona skipper has netted a total of 633 goals for the Catalan giants, achieving these numbers in 729 appearances. The Argentine forward will now look to turn the season around for good with a Champions League victory, having already lost out in the LaLiga battle to Real Madrid. His side will host Napoli in the Champions League's Round of 16 on August 8, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw.

Image courtesy: Champions League Twitter