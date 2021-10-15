Lionel Messi's PSG Signing Seemed Like A 'joke' To Coach Mauricio Pochettino, Here's Why

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) a couple of months ago after his former club FC Barcelona could not pay him the stipulated amount to renew his contract owing to their financial problems. Messi made a tearful exit while parting ways with the Spanish club which he had represented for 21 years as he looked forward to starting a new journey in the French capital of Paris.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's current boss Mauricio Pochettino has recently revealed he reckoned that he was being pranked when the head coach was informed about Leo joining PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino on Lionel Messi's PSG signing

"[PSG sporting director] Leonardo called me and said 'The possibility is there. Would you like it or not?' The good thing is that he called me to ask," said Mauricio Pochettino while speaking to the Spanish radio show El Partidazo de COPE as quoted by Business Insider.

"I said to myself: 'Is it a question?' I thought it was a joke, no?", he added.

Lionel Messi PSG Transfer

In August this year, PSG had officially confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi by uploading a cryptic but easy-to-decipher video on social media. Messi will reportedly be making €35 million per season, including bonuses. The 2021 Copa America winner has signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 club with an option of extension until June 2024.

Lionel Messi PSG goals

Even though Lionel Messi had made his PSG debut on August 29 where he was substituted in the second half of a 2–0 away win over Reims in a Ligue 1 fixture, it took him nearly a month to net his first goal. Messi succeeded in finding the back of the net for the very first time in PSG colours during their 2–0 UEFA Champions League group stage win against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on September 28.

Recently, Lionel Messi was nominated for the upcoming Ballon d'Or 2021 and he is a strong contender to win the prestigious award for a record seventh time.

The Argentina football megastar had an outstanding year both individually and collectively as he played a key role in Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph and followed it up by helping Argentina win a major trophy for the first time since 1993 as the two-time world champions lifted the Copa America title in July this year. On a personal note, Leo has netted 37 goals and was also involved in 14 assists in 46 appearances both at the club as well as the international level combined to earn a Ballon d'Or nomination once again.