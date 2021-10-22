'Little Messi': Who Is Zayn Ali Salman? 5-year-old Kid Is Arsenal's Latest Recruitment

Premier League giants Arsenal have recruited Zayn Ali Salman, a five-year-old wonder kid whose incredible skills and balance have earned him the ‘little Messi’ tag. He signed for Arsenal at the age of four and became the club’s youngest ever recruit. He was noticed by various clubs on social media after videos of Salman showcasing his incredible ball control and skills went viral and earned him comparisons to legendary footballer Lionel Messi. The youngster's Instagram handle already has more than 13,000 people following him, which shows his popularity at a young age.

Watch Zayn Ali Salman's incredible skills

As reported by Dailymail, Salman’s old coach Austin Schofield was quoted saying to BBC News that earlier he used to play with kids of his age, but he played far better than all of them. Schofield cited Salman’s speed, along with his goal-scoring and passing skills, and ended up suggesting to his father that the kid should play at a higher level. His father had absolutely no problem with mixing Salman with bigger opponents as he believed that his son will be able to play for a Premier League club as he is different from other children.

I couldn't believe that he is still in the nursery: Arsenal Scout Stephen Deans

Salman was pictured with Arsenal’s Academy Manager Per Mertesacker after joining the pre-academy. Meanwhile, as per Dailymail, while speaking about the club’s recent recruitment, Arsenal scout Stephen Deans said, “he was doing things you shouldn't be doing at that age. When I saw him, I called a friend who confirmed he was four. I couldn't believe that he is still in the nursery. Then I spoke to his parents and brought him to a few sessions. He is no fluke”. Salman plays for the club’s under-6 team and looking at the way players have graduated from the academy to the first-team, the five-year-old is a promising option for Arsenal in the future. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have excelled for the club in recent years after graduating to the first team and Arsenal still possesses a number of talented young footballers, including Charlie Patino who certainly will break into the senior team within the next few years.

Image: @zaynalisalman