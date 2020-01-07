Liverpool Pen Massive Nike Kit Deal To Replace New Balance From Next Season

Liverpool look to be in a good position on the competition front at the midway stage on the ongoing 2019-20 season. They are in line to secure the Premier League title and find themselves in contention to play in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup as well. The Liverpool management board have moved quickly to use their team's on-field success to land a brand new jersey sponsorship deal with reputed sports company - Nike.

Curtis Jones speaks out after scoring his first senior goal for Liverpool

What a crazy day, WOW🔥🤯! Unbelievable feeling scoring my first goal for @LFC but most importantly a great team performance. On to the next....🔴 pic.twitter.com/kUQAaoxsqq — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) January 5, 2020

Liverpool pen a massive deal with Nike to be activated from next season onwards

Liverpool have signed a multi-year kit deal with Nike starting from next season.



The partnership will begin on June 1 2020, following the conclusion of their deal with New Balance at the end of the current campaign, writes @LynchStandard https://t.co/Ff98UR83Jy — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 7, 2020

Beginning on June 1 this year, Nike will officially become the sole manufacturer and supplier of Liverpool FC’s playing, training and travel wear. As the official kit supplier, the agreement will see Nike styling the men’s, women’s and Academy squads' jerseys. Billy Hogan (LFC’s managing director and chief commercial officer) said, “Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase. As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

EA Sports include five Liverpool players in their Team of the Year

