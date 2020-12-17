Liverpool Beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 In EPL Summit Clash; Mourinho Says 'Best Team Lost'

Liverpool overcame Tottenham by a 2-1 margin in their Premier League (EPL) match at the Anfield on Wednesday. Even though Spurs tried to keep the home team at bay, it was just not enough as the defending champions proved to be too good for them.

The 'Reds' retain 'Numero Uno' spot

It was expected to be a mouth-watering clash at Anfield when the top two Premier League sides had locked horns on Wednesday evening. However, it was the 'Reds' who came out on top with goals from Egyptian forward Mohammad Salah in the 26th and, Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino in the 90th minute respectively. For the Spurs, South Korean midfielder Son Heung-min scored a lone goal but he did not receive any support from the other end as his team ended up on the losing side.

Jose Tells Klopp 'the best team lost'

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was of the opinion that the 'Best Team Lost'. "I told him (Jurgen Klopp) that the best team lost and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion. If I behave the same way he does on the touchline, I do not stay there. That’s animated? For some reason I am different", said Mourinho during the post-match interview.

At the same time, the Spurs boss also hailed his team and admitted that they ended up making a few mistakes which eventually cost them a contest that they could have won.

“So close to winning but we missed the chances, we had the chances, we had the game under control. A draw would be a bad result, so you can imagine how we feel with a defeat. Very good performance, of course some mistakes, some things to improve, a very unfair result. My team told me I am right when I say from the beginning of the season we go into every match to win. We played against the champions in their stadium and we had the best chances to win", Mourinho added.

“The team was brilliant. Today Liverpool didn’t look like a team that are champions of Europe and the world – that difference was not on the pitch", he further added.

The EPL 2020/21 points table

By the virtue of this win, the title-holders have retained the top spot with eight wins from 13 matches with 28 points in their tally while the Spurs occupy the second spot with seven wins from 13 matches and 25 points. The Jordan Henderson-led side will next be up against Crystal Palace in the away fixture on Saturday at the Selhurst Park Stadium whereas, Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

