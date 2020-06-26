Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions After Record Breaking Season

Liverpool were crowned Premier League Champions after a 30-year wait. The Merseyside club won the Championship with a cushion of 23 points at the top of the table at the end of a season which has seen the Reds lose only one match.

Champions of England

Liverpool were declared winners after Manchester City failed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, thus making it mathematically impossible for the defending champions to claim the title.

The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for the number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace – their 23rd in a row. Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.

