Liverpool Could Dominate PL for A Decade If Jurgen Klopp Follows Sir Alex: Wayne Rooney

Man United legend Wayne Rooney claimed this week that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could dominate the Premier League for close to 10 years if Klopp follows Sir Alex Ferguson’s blueprint of sticking around for the long haul. Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first league title in 30 years as the Reds are currently 23 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City. Gary Neville initially claimed that Liverpool could build a new dynasty under Jurgen Klopp after winning the title and Neville's former teammate Wayne Rooney has echoed those comments.

Wayne Rooney echoes Gary Neville's comments on Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Last week, eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville stated that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp must not treat winning the Premier League title as the 'holy grail', but instead attempt to prolong their success under the German's reign. Man United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney has now reiterated the sentiments of the Sky Sports pundit and claimed that Liverpool could dominate the English top flight for a decade if Jurgen Klopp remains at Anfield for a long time. "The players at Liverpool are young with key players tied down at the club on long-term contracts," the Derby County captain wrote in his column for The Times.

Wayne Rooney: “Klopp says it’s impossible for any club to dominate like United once did but he is wrong. There’s a simple way for Liverpool: let Klopp go on and on. I think if Klopp stayed at Anfield for the next 10 years Liverpool would win at least 5 Premier League titles.” 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9BRfQJMfkD — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 21, 2020

Rooney then claimed that Jurgen Klopp could emulate the success Manchester United tasted under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp himself admitted that it would be impossible for any Premier League club to match the success of Sir Alex Ferguson but Rooney thinks otherwise. "If the 53-year-old Jurgen Klopp stays for another 10 years at Anfield, Liverpool would win at least five Premier League titles," Rooney added while comparing the Liverpool boss to former Man United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Red Devils for 26 years and won 13 Man United Premier League titles during his managerial reign at Old Trafford.

Liverpool on course to win first PL title

Although Jurgen Klopp's men earned a solitary point in a scrappy battle against local rivals Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday night, the Reds moved one step closer towards the Premier League title. Liverpool require only five more points to secure the Premier League title with eight matchdays remaining. Liverpool are bound to win their first Premier League title in 30 years which would then put them just one title behind Man United's record haul of 20 English titles.

Image Credits - Premierleague.com / AP