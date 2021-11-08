Last Updated:

Liverpool Fans Rally Support For Alisson Amid Rival Fans Trolling Over Goalkeeping Mistake

Liverpool were involved in a stunning 3-2 defeat in the Premier League to West Ham United on Sunday as Alisson scored an own goal in the fourth minute.

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Alisson Becker

Image: premierleague.com


Liverpool was involved in a stunning 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League game on Sunday. While the Hammers are in superb form and it comes as little surprise that they are winning against some of the top teams in the league, Liverpool lost a game after 25 matches and seven months. An own goal from Alisson and a goal each from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma gave West Ham the win.

For the first goal, Alisson was unable to deal with a tricky corner from Pablo Fornals who was looking for the head of Angelo Ogbonna, but the ball hit the gloves of the Brazilian shot-stopper and crept into the net handing West Ham the lead. And for West Ham's second goal, Fornals ran on to a Jared Bowen pass and when one on one with Alisson, Fornals shot to the lower left of the Reds keeper. Alisson could have saved that shot and many rival fans pounced on the Brazilian shot-stopper for his mistakes in the match.

However, Liverpool fans rallied back with some saying that it was just one bad game and that the keeper will bounce back.

Liverpool vs West Ham Match Recap

West Ham United got off to a quick start in their Premier League clash with Liverpool, after just four minutes since the first whistle blew, Alisson was unable to deal with a tricky corner from Pablo Fornals who was looking for the head of Angelo Ogbonna, but the ball hit the gloves of the Brazilian shot-stopper and crept into the net handing West Ham the lead. The Reds did well after that as they went attack after attack and dominated possession. In the 40th minute, they were awarded a free-kick about 23 yards out, and Trent Alexander-Arnold dispatched it brilliantly after Mohammad Salah set it up to level the scores.

READ | 'We need to speak': Liverpool's Alisson concerned about row between Brazil FA, PL and FIFA

In the second half, both teams went close with the Hammers hitting the post and Liverpool's Sadio Mane hitting an easy chance straight at the keeper. In the 67th minute, Fornals ran on to a Jared Bowen pass and did well to finish as West Ham took the lead. And just six minutes later, Bowen turned provider again, this time to Kurt Zouma who headed in the corner to double the Hammers' lead. Divock Origi pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute but it was not enough as West Ham held on for a famous victory.

READ | Manchester United's Paul Pogba slammed by Scholes after red card vs Liverpool in 5-0 loss

Image: premierleague.com

READ | 'Manchester United needs better manager,' says Jamie Carragher after 5-0 loss to Liverpool
READ | Harry Maguire reveals Manchester United's dressing room talks after 5-0 loss to Liverpool
Tags: Alisson Becker, Liverpool, West Ham
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com