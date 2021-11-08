Liverpool Fans Rally Support For Alisson Amid Rival Fans Trolling Over Goalkeeping Mistake

Liverpool was involved in a stunning 3-2 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League game on Sunday. While the Hammers are in superb form and it comes as little surprise that they are winning against some of the top teams in the league, Liverpool lost a game after 25 matches and seven months. An own goal from Alisson and a goal each from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma gave West Ham the win.

For the first goal, Alisson was unable to deal with a tricky corner from Pablo Fornals who was looking for the head of Angelo Ogbonna, but the ball hit the gloves of the Brazilian shot-stopper and crept into the net handing West Ham the lead. And for West Ham's second goal, Fornals ran on to a Jared Bowen pass and when one on one with Alisson, Fornals shot to the lower left of the Reds keeper. Alisson could have saved that shot and many rival fans pounced on the Brazilian shot-stopper for his mistakes in the match.

However, Liverpool fans rallied back with some saying that it was just one bad game and that the keeper will bounce back.

If there's one player who's earned the right to have a bad game it's Alisson Becker. One of our greatest signings and maybe the best #lfc GK ever. And one of our top 3 players so far this season.

But he had an absolute shocker today. All 3 west ham goals were preventable. — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) November 7, 2021

We’ve conceded that same chance in every game this season but Alisson pulls off a wonder save to keep it out, that’s what happens when he’s off it for once, the back line is exposed — Belinder (@_bubblxs) November 7, 2021

I don't think we must be harsh on our Allison, he is human — FAROUK 78692 supporter for 50years (@Mahomed64720744) November 7, 2021

@Alissonbecker had one bad game during #WHULIV .He had saved us many times before and lets forget about this result. Lets welcome the next game by fully being behind our @LFC team. YNWA pic.twitter.com/AwtjNqxPdH — Ir.Kumar (@skumar176) November 8, 2021

Alisson scored 1 own goal and made 1 mistake in the game against West Ham United, but you won't hear anyone trolling him.



That's the thing I've always appreciated from the Liverpool fanbase, they know how to support thier player's even after mistakes.@Alissonbecker 👊🏻❤🧤 — David De Savior (@TheDDGArmy) November 8, 2021

Liverpool vs West Ham Match Recap

In the second half, both teams went close with the Hammers hitting the post and Liverpool's Sadio Mane hitting an easy chance straight at the keeper. In the 67th minute, Fornals ran on to a Jared Bowen pass and did well to finish as West Ham took the lead. And just six minutes later, Bowen turned provider again, this time to Kurt Zouma who headed in the corner to double the Hammers' lead. Divock Origi pulled one back for the visitors in the 83rd minute but it was not enough as West Ham held on for a famous victory.

Image: premierleague.com