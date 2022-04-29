Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Named FWA Men's Footballer Of The Year

Egyptian footballer and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the Football Writers’ Association (FWA) Men's Footballer of the Year for 2021/22. The FWA announced its awards on Friday and reported that Salah garnered 48% of the vote, leaving behind Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the process. Alongside Salah, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr picked the award in the women’s category by capturing 40% of the votes, ahead of Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema and City’s Lauren Hemp.

As per a report by The Associated Press, the awards are due to be presented at an FWA dinner, scheduled to be held next Thursday. “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues. The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognized by our members,” FWA chair Carrie Brown said while announcing the winners.

Mohamed Salah's incredible goal tally in the 2021-22 season

It is pertinent to mention that Salah's goal tally in the ongoing 2021-22 season stands at 30 goals across competitions, alongside 14 assists in 44 games. He has scored 22 of those goals and 13 assists in just 31 Premier League games. Courtesy of his performance, Liverpool have so far won the League Cup, have reached the final of the FA Cup and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22.

The Egyptian footballer picked up the award in 2018 and has yet again won it on the back of his phenomenal season for Liverpool, which has enabled the team to fight for the top spot in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Liverpool is currently one point behind table-toppers Manchester City, with five matches to go in the tournament. City has won 25 games, lost three and drawn five games in the tournament so far, while the Anfield-based team has won 24, drawn seven and lost only two games. City defender Ruben Dias picked up the award last year, and the award has either gone to a Liverpool or City player for five straight seasons.

(Image: @liverpoolfc/Instagram)