Liverpool Keeper Alisson Hilariously Mocks Jordan Pickford's Time Wasting Tactics; Watch

Liverpool clinched a massive 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday to remain in the slipstream of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. However, the derby win was far from straightforward for the Reds as they had to deal with irksome tactics from the Toffees, such as time-wasting and making the match dirty by committing fouls.

Amidst this action, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford attempted his best to infuriate Jurgen Klopp's side by falling to the floor every time he got hold of the ball to consume a few more seconds of the match. However, the clash got extremely interesting towards the end of the game when Liverpool had managed to get a 2-0 lead via goals from Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi, as their goalkeeper Alisson Becker hilariously mocked Pickford by using his time-wasting tactics.

Liverpool vs Everton: Alisson hilariously mocks Jordan Pickford

As seen in the video below, the Liverpool players and the fans had the last laugh after a feisty Merseyside derby. During the first half, Everton and their goalkeeper Jordan Pickford attempted their best to irk the Reds by adopting time-wasting tactics by going down too easily. However, once Jurgen Klopp's side got a comfortable 2-0 lead in the second half, the tables turned as it was Liverpool's chance to return the favour against the Toffees by mimicking their tactics.

Pickford vs Alisson today.



Liverpool fans take a massive dig at Everton

With Liverpool's massive 2-0 victory over Everton, not only did they reduce Manchester City's lead to just one point in the Premier League table, but also their win dropped their arch-rivals into the relegation zone. For a club as big as the Toffees, it would be a sheer disaster if they would get relegated, but with just six matches remaining in their season, they are in desperate need of points to avoid such a scenario.

A message from Divock after another derby day goal

As things stand, Frank Lampard's side are currently in 18th place with 29 points, two points behind Burnley, who have played a match more. With the horrifying possibility of relegation increasing even further, Liverpool fans took a massive dig at their Merseyside counterparts by chanting, 'You are going down.'