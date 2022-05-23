Liverpool 'legend' Divock Origi Receives Emotional Guard Of Honour In Last PL Game; WATCH

Liverpool legend Divock Origi bid an emotional farewell to Anfield after his last club home game in the final match of what was a memorable 2021/22 Premier League campaign. Despite registering a crucial 3-1 victory over Wolves, the Reds were unable to win the title, as rivals Manchester City produced another comeback of dreams by registering a remarkable 3-2 victory against Aston Villa despite being down 2-0 at one stage.

Liverpool teammates give guard of honour to legend Divock Origi

As seen in the video below, all Liverpool teammates and club staff gave legend Divock Origi an emotional guard of honour as he bid farewell to Anfield. The fans stood up and shouted his name aloud all across the stadium, while a group of them also lifted a banner, stating: 'Football without Origi is nothing.'

The Belgian forward will be departing for AC Milan after this season ends, with him finding it difficult to get first-team opportunities with the Reds. Even though Origi made few appearances for the club, coach Jurgen Klopp hails him as a legend because of his impact off the bench.

Perhaps no other star has made as much of an impact as Origi, who has scored some vital goals for the club. The 27-year-old was an important part of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League-winning team when they won it in the 2018-19 season. After being 3-0 down at the end of the away leg against Barcelona in the semis, the Reds registered an emphatic 4-0 win in the home leg, with Origi scoring two of the goals.

And that is not it, as then Origi also scored another goal in the final against Tottenham, with Liverpool winning 2-0. While that was perhaps the Belgian's golden moment at the club, he has also scored several other important goals, such as a last-minute winner against Merseyside derby rivals Everton. When it came to his stats, the Belgian forward scored 41 goals in 175 appearances since signing from Lille in 2014.

We're honoured to have had you represent the Reds, Divock ❤



You've given us so many special moments and memories that will last a lifetime. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp hails Divock Origi as a 'Legend'

While speaking before Liverpool's last Premier League game against Wolves, coach Jurgen Klopp said, "I think that is only Div. So, yes, I expect Div to get a special reception, or farewell, or whatever. He is and will be for me, forever a Liverpool legend [and] one of the most important players I ever had. That sounds completely strange with the amount of games he had, but it is, and was, a pure joy to work together with him."

The German concluded his compliments of the Belgian by adding, "So, it’s not over yet just because it’s now the last Premier League game and, yes, he deserves all good thoughts we can generate somehow for his future and wherever he will go he will be successful 100 per cent."