Liverpool Vs Ajax Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Champions League In India, UK And US

Liverpool and Ajax are all set to lock horns in their second group stage game of the ongoing UEFA Champions League. The Reds will look to win their game against the Dutch champions, who are currently sitting at the top of the points table in Group A. Liverpool played their first UCL group stage match against Napoli on September 8. Jurgen Klopp's men lost to the Italian side 4-1 to start their UCL campaign on a sour note. Ajax, on the other hand, defeated Rangers in the first group stage match.

What time will Liverpool vs Ajax UCL match begin?

The UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Ajax will begin at 12.30 a.m. IST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where is Liverpool vs Ajax UCL match taking place?

The Liverpool vs Ajax UEFA Champions League game will be held at the iconic Anfield stadium, which is the home ground of The Reds.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the rights to broadcast the competition live in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of Liverpool, Ajax, and UEFA.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Ajax can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 p.m. BST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Ajax will be available on Paramount+. The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET in the United States.

Liverpool vs Ajax: Predicted starting lineups

Liverpool's predicted starting lineup: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez.

Ajax's predicted starting lineup: Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Calvin Bassey, Daley Blind, Edson Alvarez, Steven Berghuis, Kenneth Taylor, Steven Bergwijn, Mohammed Kudus, Dusan Tadic.

Image: AP