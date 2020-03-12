Liverpool Vs Atletico: Diego Costa Lashes Out In Fury After Being Subbed At Anfield

It's fair to say a lot of people were surprised at the inclusion of veteran forward Diego Costa in the starting line-up on Wednesday night in the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League live clash at Anfield. Diego Simeone definitely had a plan in mind as he chose to go with Diego Costa in Atletico's most crucial match of the season. However, things did not go as planned as the former Chelsea man was subbed off in the second half in favour of eventual two-goal hero Marcos Llorente.

Liverpool vs Atletico: Visitors end Jurgen Klopp's unbeaten streak at Anfield

Liverpool had gone 4️⃣2️⃣ games without losing at Anfield 🏰



And then Atletico turned up 🔥#UCL #LIVATL pic.twitter.com/h5p0zfa0Nd — Goal (@goal) March 11, 2020

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Costa reacts after being subbed off

Diego Costa Reaction After He Was Substituted 🤭 pic.twitter.com/BqOlKALr6B — B-sportsgh (@BSportsgh) March 11, 2020

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone masterclass stuns defending champions

Defending champions Liverpool were unable to penetrate a solid Atletico Madrid backline for long periods in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The visitors were ineffective in the first half but came back stronger in the second with some smart substitutions from Diego Simeone. The Argentinian introduced Marcos Llorente in the 56th minute, removing Diego Costa from the pitch. The Brazil-born striker expressed his disgust at being subbed off as he kicked out at bottles on the sidelines in extreme anger. However, Llorente's inclusion turned out to be a masterstroke with the former Real Madrid man going on to score an impressive brace in extra-time beating Liverpool custodian Adrian with comfortable ease on both occasions.

Diego Costa controversy: Striker coughs at reporters after Liverpool vs Atletico clash

We all knew Diego Costa was a madman but this guy might be a legit freak, here he is "coughing" at reporters in the mixed zone after the game against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday.



I totally respect his shithousery but this is just stupid. 🤦‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/pXmHmZtoID — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 12, 2020

