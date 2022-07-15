Liverpool are all set to lock horns against Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly on Friday. The Reds will look to register a victory in the game after enduring a 4-0 loss against Manchester United in their previous friendly match on July 12. Palace, on the other hand, will come into the game with a lot of confidence after winning their previous match against Millwall on Saturday.

Where is the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match being played?

The pre-season match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is slated to be played at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

When will the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match begin?

The pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is scheduled to begin at 8:35 p.m. local time and 6:05 p.m. IST on Friday.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in India?

The pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will not be broadcasted on any TV channel in India. Although the live streaming of the match will be available on LFCTV and LFCTV GO app and website. Palace TV will also carry the live streaming of the match.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in the UK?

LFCTV and LFCTV GO will also carry the live streaming of the match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace in the United Kingdom. Palace TV will also show the match in the UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. in the UK. Liverpool vs Crystal Palce match can be accesed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in the US?

Football enthusiasts in the United States of America can watch the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on LFCTV and LFCTV GO app and website. They can also tune in to Palace TV to watch the live streaming of today's match. In the US, the match will begin at 8:35 a.m. on Friday. In South American, match can be watched on Star +.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in Australia?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendlyt match can be watched Paramount+ and 10 & can be streamed on 10 Play. The match starts at 10:35 PM AEST.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell; Luka Milivojevic, Jadan Raymond, Hiram Boateng; Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard.

