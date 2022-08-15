Liverpool Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

Following a disappointing 2-2 draw in the opening week against Fulham, Liverpool are all set to host Crystal Palace at Anfield in their next Premier League match on Monday night. With the likes of reigning champions Manchester City and Arsenal already having won their opening two games, the Reds will hope to grab all three points against the Eagles to keep pace with the rest of their rivals.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting fixture, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming details.

What time will Liverpool vs Crystal Palace begin?

The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 16.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the clash on the official social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streaming details in India

Indian fans can access the live stream of the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match via the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM BST on Monday, August 15.

How to watch Premier League live in US?

US fans wanting to watch the Premier League live can tune in to the USA Network. As for the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream, fans can tune in to fuboTV. The match will begin live at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, August 15.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace predicted starting line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha