Liverpool Vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Matches In India & UK?

After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, Premier League giants Liverpool will take on Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. The match will commence live at 1:15 AM IST on December 23.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match in the EFL Cup, here is a look at how to watch Carabao Cup in India and UK and the Liverpool vs Leicester City live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Leicester City recent form

Liverpool have been in terrific form as they are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight of the matches and drawing one. On the other hand, Leicester City seems to be finding their form back after a slow start to the season. Brendan Rodgers' side has won three of their past six games in all competitions (1D, 2L), including a 4-0 win over Newcastle United in their last game.

⏪ The best of the action from our win against Preston, which booked our place in tonight's @Carabao_Cup quarter-final 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kcpnk5BDq9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2021

How to watch Carabao Cup in India?

Football fans wondering how to watch Carabao Cup in India can tune in to MTV. As for the Carabao Cup live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or the Jio TV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams.

How to watch Carabao Cup live streaming in UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch EFL Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Since Sky Sports have decided to telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham game, they will not telecast Liverpool vs Leicester City. However, fans can track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams. The game will begin live at 8:45 PM BST on Wednesday, December 22.

Liverpool vs Leicester City team news

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Caoimhin Kelleher; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Naby Keita; Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka