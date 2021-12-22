Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Leicester City Live Streaming: How To Watch EFL Cup Matches In India & UK?

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match, here is a look at how to watch Carabao Cup, and the Liverpool vs Leicester City live streaming details.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Liverpool vs Leicester City live streaming details

Image: AP


After a disappointing 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, Premier League giants Liverpool will take on Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. The match will commence live at 1:15 AM IST on December 23.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match in the EFL Cup, here is a look at how to watch Carabao Cup in India and UK and the Liverpool vs Leicester City live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Leicester City recent form

Liverpool have been in terrific form as they are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning eight of the matches and drawing one. On the other hand, Leicester City seems to be finding their form back after a slow start to the season. Brendan Rodgers' side has won three of their past six games in all competitions (1D, 2L), including a 4-0 win over Newcastle United in their last game.

READ | Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes it is pointless to halt PL amid rising COVID cases

How to watch Carabao Cup in India?

Football fans wondering how to watch Carabao Cup in India can tune in to MTV. As for the Carabao Cup live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or the Jio TV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the social media handles of the respective teams.

READ | Liverpool lead race for Atletico's €126m signing as Simeone refuses to rule out transfer

How to watch Carabao Cup live streaming in UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch EFL Cup live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Since Sky Sports have decided to telecast the Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham game, they will not telecast Liverpool vs Leicester City. However, fans can track the live updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams. The game will begin live at 8:45 PM BST on Wednesday, December 22.

READ | Conte has mixed feelings over 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Liverpool vs Leicester City team news

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Caoimhin Kelleher; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Naby Keita; Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon, Takumi Minamino

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Ryan Bertrand, Luke Thomas, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Patson Daka

READ | Premier League: Liverpool slips vs Tottenham; Man City takes advantage of Chelsea
Tags: Liverpool, EFL Cup, Leicester City
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com