Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Manchester United Highlights: Liverpool Thrashed Manchester United 7-0

Liverpool are set to host Manchester United in a mouth-watering encounter in the Premier League. The Reds are unbeaten in the last four matches in the top flight while the Red Devils have stitched up an 11 games unbeaten run in all competitions.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
Liverpool vs Manchester United

Image: AP

pointer
23:48 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool in seven heaven ; Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United ; 88 mins

Roberto Firmino inflicts more damage on United as he adds another ; Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:43 IST, March 5th 2023
Mo Salah bags a brace; Liverpool 6-0 Manchester United ; 83 mins

Mohamed Salah completed the demolition as Liverpool hit Manchester United for six ;  Liverpool 6-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:35 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool add a fifth; Liverpool 5-0 Manchester United ; 75 mins

Nunz scores a brace as Liverpool have breached the United defence for the fifth time ; Liverpool 5-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:28 IST, March 5th 2023
Mohamed Salah piles more misery with a fourth ; Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United ; 67mins

Mohamed Salah adds a fourth as Liverpool taking the game away from Liverpool; Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:11 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool pile on more misery as Gakpo hits his second ; Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United ; 50 mins

Cody Gakpo scores his second of the evening as Liverpool sailing away smoothly ; Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:07 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool double the lead as Nunez finds the net; Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United; 46 mins

Darwin Nunez doubles the lead as he heads home Harvey Elliott's powerful cross,  Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United

pointer
23:07 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool lead at the break ; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United ; 45mins

Liverpool go in to the break with a very thin lead as Cody Gapo scores ; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United

pointer
22:46 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool take the lead; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United; 42 mins

Andy Robertson paved the way for a brilliant through pass and Cody Gakpo finishes a smooth move; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United.

pointer
22:35 IST, March 5th 2023
Both the teams pushing to negate each others influence: Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool, 32 mins

Manchester United have looked strong in recent patches of the game; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

pointer
22:28 IST, March 5th 2023
Bruno Fernandes comes close; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes fails to connect Diogo Dalot's perfect cross as his header goes wide; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

pointer
22:11 IST, March 5th 2023
Match statrs: Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

Liverpool have started this game on the front foot ; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool

pointer
21:14 IST, March 5th 2023
Mohamed Salah leads the line for Liverpool

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will try to inflict damage on Manchester United.

 

pointer
21:14 IST, March 5th 2023
Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has named a strong lineup as Marcus Rashford will have the onus to lead the line.

 

pointer
21:14 IST, March 5th 2023
Liverpool will have to be cautious

Liverpool will likely to approach the game in a cautious manner as they can't afford to ill afford any mistakes.

pointer
21:14 IST, March 5th 2023
Manchester United should be full of confidence

Manchester United will enter the contest as the favourites as Erik ten Hag's side has been on a dream run

COMMENT