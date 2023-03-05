Liverpool Vs Manchester United Highlights: Liverpool Thrashed Manchester United 7-0

Quick links:
Image: AP
Roberto Firmino inflicts more damage on United as he adds another ; Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
Mohamed Salah completed the demolition as Liverpool hit Manchester United for six ; Liverpool 6-0 Manchester United
Nunz scores a brace as Liverpool have breached the United defence for the fifth time ; Liverpool 5-0 Manchester United
Mohamed Salah adds a fourth as Liverpool taking the game away from Liverpool; Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United
Cody Gakpo scores his second of the evening as Liverpool sailing away smoothly ; Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United
Darwin Nunez doubles the lead as he heads home Harvey Elliott's powerful cross, Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United
Liverpool go in to the break with a very thin lead as Cody Gapo scores ; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United
Andy Robertson paved the way for a brilliant through pass and Cody Gakpo finishes a smooth move; Liverpool 1-0 Manchester United.
Manchester United have looked strong in recent patches of the game; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool
Bruno Fernandes fails to connect Diogo Dalot's perfect cross as his header goes wide; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool have started this game on the front foot ; Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool
Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will try to inflict damage on Manchester United.
🔴 #LIVMUN TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2023
Our line-up to take on Manchester United today 👊
Erik ten Hag has named a strong lineup as Marcus Rashford will have the onus to lead the line.
📣 BRING ON UNITED! 📣#MUFC || #LIVMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 5, 2023
Liverpool will likely to approach the game in a cautious manner as they can't afford to ill afford any mistakes.
Manchester United will enter the contest as the favourites as Erik ten Hag's side has been on a dream run