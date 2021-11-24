Liverpool Vs Porto Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Matchday 5 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will see Liverpool welcome Porto to the Anfield. Liverpool are unbeaten in their nine meetings with FC Porto in European competition and are in top form this season, having won four in four and have secured qualification to the knockout stage of the competition.

Porto on the other hand, sit second in Group A, one point ahead of Atletico Madrid, their opponents for the final match of the group stage. Porto will look to take all three points from here so as to have an advantage going into that fixture.

Liverpool vs Porto Team News

In terms of team news, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson are back to training, but it will be to see if Jurgen Klopp includes them in the team. Liverpool's Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are out of the clash, while it is to be seen if Diogo Jota is involved having picked up a knock in their recent clash against Arsenal.

Porto, on the other hand, does not have a lot of injury concerns, with left-back Ivan Marcano the only player deemed as not fit enough to travel with the squad.

Liverpool vs Porto Possible starting line-ups

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Williams, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas; Morton, Milner, Thiago; Mane, Minamino, Origi

Porto Predicted XI: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson

Liverpool vs Porto LIVE stream

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Liverpool vs Porto live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool vs Porto match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 3 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 1:30 am IST

Image: AP