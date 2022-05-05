Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: How To Buy UEFA Champions League Final Tickets?

The finalists of this year's UEFA Champions League final have been decided after Real Madrid's win over Manchester City. On the other hand, Liverpool reached the final after defeating Spanish team Villarreal.

It is pertinent to mention that both the semifinals were exciting and the quest to know the winner was on until the last minutes. In fact, Real Madrid's game was decided in extra time. After the nail-biting semi-finals, it is expected that Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League final will be more exciting. Fans of both the teams will be waiting to book their ticket to Paris and enjoy the game live at Stade de France.

Here's how to buy tickets

UEFA has officially closed the draw to get the tickets to the finals. Notably, on April 20, ticket sales for the general public ballot began exclusively on UEFA.com and continued until April 28. General public who have applied for the draw will be getting the notification if they are lucky enough to bag a ticket.

For the fans, UEFA has already allocated a certain number of tickets for each club participating in the finals, in this case Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are yet to announce how they are going for the sales, so the Blancos' fans are awaiting updates. Liverpool, who have qualified for the final, have announced how will they go about with the sales.

The Reds informed, "The club has received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 382 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players’ allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs."

The most important information which should be noted is that tickets will only be sold online and there is no reduction in price for young adults (17-21), over 65s or juniors aged 16 and under.

Category 1: £578.63 / (£461.23 restricted view) – 4.6% of the allocation

Category 2: £410.91 / (£327.05 restricted view) – 16.4% of the allocation

Category 3: £125.79 / (£100.63 restricted view) – 55.7% of the allocation

Category 4: £50.32 / (£41.93 restricted view) – 23.3% of the allocation

There are 1,324 restricted-in-view tickets within the allocation.

Eligibility criteria for tickets

Liverpool will also be conducting a ballot system which will begin on Tuesday, May 10, where people need to apply in advance and the club will issue the lucky members list. Now only certain members are eligible for the ticket from Liverpool's side. Details of this are available on the club's official website.

In the first sale, only priority right holders are allowed to purchase whereas, in the other 3 sales, people who were present in the games mentioned below are only permitted.

Home games (2021-22 season): AC Milan (September 15, 2021), Atletico Madrid (November 11, 2021), FC Porto (November 24, 2021), Internazionale (March 8, 2022), Benfica (April 13, 2022) and Villarreal (April 27, 2022).

Away games (2019-20 season): Napoli (September 17, 2019), Genk (October 23, 2019), Salzburg (December 10, 2019) and Atletico Madrid (February 18, 2020).

In the second sale, tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and members who recorded SEVEN of the above games.