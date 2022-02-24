Liverpool's Sadio Mane Achieves Rare Premier League Feat During Game Against Leeds

Senegal star Sadio Mane helped Liverpool secure a crucial victory against Leeds United on Wednesday. Mane scored two goals in the game as the Reds brought down Leeds by 6-0. In the process, Mane also became the first player in Premier League's history to score 10 goals in eight consecutive seasons. Mane has scored 11 goals so far this season.

The feat is so rare that only Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane could match. Kane has already scored 7 goals this season and needs just three more to match Mane's record. Like his Liverpool counterpart, Kane has also scored more than 10 goals for the past seven seasons and if he manages to do the same this year, he will join Mane in the exclusive list.

Liverpool vs Leeds

Returning to last night's encounter, Liverpool embarrassed Leeds by scoring six goals, with Mane and Mohamad Salah each scoring a brace. Salah converted both of his penalties into goals in the first half to start the scoring spree. The game's third goal came in the 30th minute when Joel Matip netted one. Mane came on and scored a brace just as it appeared Leeds couldn't be humiliated any further.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk scored the final goal of the game in the extra time as he directed a corner from Robertson to send past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. With the win, Liverpool moved within three points of table-toppers Manchester City. The Reds are currently placed second on the Premier League table with 60 points in 26 games, while the City have 63 points in as many matches.

For Liverpool to win the championship this season, the side will have to better the performance of City and not lose a single match going forward, which is nearly impossible.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is the only Premier League team this season that have not lost a single home game across all competitions. The side has played 26 matches this season and has won 19 of those, and drew 7. Leeds, on the other hand, suffered its second 6-plus goal defeats this season after going down 7-0 against Manchester City. It is only the second time in the club's history that it has lost two games in a single season with a margin of 6-plus goals.

Image: PremierLeague/Twitter