Liverpool's Sadio Mane Touted As Potential Ballon D'Or 2019 Contender

Sadio Mane has been in a league of his own this season having starred for the European champions across various competitions. Mane has scored 10 goals and made two assists this year. He is a crucial cog in the wheel of the famous Liverpool front three including Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah. Now, an avid Liverpool fan has started an online petition to give the Ballon d’Or 2019 award to Sadio Mane.

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane is on fire for Liverpool this season!

Liverpool star Sadio Mane for Ballon d'Or 2019?

Sadio Mane has arguably been Liverpool’s best attacking player this season. He has been touted as an outside contender to win the Ballon d’Or 2019 award. The Senegalese winger also won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 22 goals last season. Liverpool finished second in EPL and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy. Sadio Mane also finished as a runner-up in the African Cup of Nations as Senegal suffered a shock loss to eventual winners - Algeria. As a result, Sadio Mane was included in the Ballon d'Or 30-man shortlist and can become the second African to win the award, after George Weah in 1995. Liverpool teammate Virgil Van Dijk and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi are the two front-runners to win the coveted award. However, PSG’s young starlet Kylian Mbappe and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo are also contenders having been included in the Ballon d’Or 2019 shortlist.

Three Liverpool players make the cut for African player of the year award

