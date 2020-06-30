LOK Vs KSS Dream11 prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live

Lokomotiv Moscow will square off against Krylya Sovetov in the Russian Premier League this week. The gane will be played on Tuesday, June 30. Here is the LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction, LOK vs KSS Dream11 team news, LOK vs KSS Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LOK vs KSS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 8.30 pm IST

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LOK vs KSS Dream11 preview

Лёша Миранчук после рестарта #ТинькоффРПЛ 💪🏻



✌🏻 2 матча

⚽️ 3 гола

🔝 2 награды лучшему игроку

👏🏻 первый дубль в @premierliga pic.twitter.com/CnW4Vc7S9B — «Локомотив» (@fclokomotiv) June 29, 2020

Lokomotiv Moscow have been in scintillating form this season, occupying the second place on the Russian Premier League table. They have bagged 47 points in 24 games. Lokomotiv defeated Rubin Kazan 2-0 in the previous league game. On the other hand, Krylya Sovetov occupy the last spot in the league with a mere 22 points so far. In the previous game, league leaders Zenit defeated Krylya Sovetov 2-1.

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LOK vs KSS Dream11 team news

Lokomotiv Moscow full squad: Guilherme Marinato, Anton Kochenkov, Nikita Medvedev, Vladislav Ignatiev, Murilo Cerqueira, Dmitri Zhvigolyadov, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Maciej Rybus, Vedran Corluka, Boris Rotenberg, Stanislav Magkeev, Brian Idowu, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Aleksei-Miranchuk, Akesandr Kolomeytsev, Anton-Miranchuk, Joao Mario, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Dmitriy Rybchinsky, Daniil Kulikov, Nikita Dorofeyev, Dmitry Barinov, Maksim Mukhin, Eder Lopes, Jefferson Farfan, Roman Tugarev, Luka Djordjevic, Timur Sulemanov.

Krylya Sovetov full squad: Yevgeni Frolov, Evgeniy Konyukhov, Sergey Ryzhikov, Bogdan Ovsyannikov, Taras Burlak, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane, Nikita Chernov, Aleksandr Anyukov, Dmitri Kombarov, Vitai Lystsov, Nikita Chicherin, Vladimir Poluyakhtov, Denis Popovic, Anton Zinkovskiy, Dmitri Kabutov, Srdan Mijailovic, Paul Anton, Artiom Timofeev, Alexander Gatskan, Sergey Ivanov, Safaa Hadi, Danila Smirnov, Gennadi Kiselyov, Vladislav Tyurin, Dejan Radonjic, Maksim Glushenkov, Anton Terekhov, Maksim Kannunikov, Egor Golenkov, Dmitri Molchanov.

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LOK vs KSS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yevgeni Frolov

Defenders: Vladislav Ignatiev, Murilo Cerqueira, Maksim Karpov, Mehdi Zeffane

Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Joao Mario, Artiom Timofeev

Forwards: Dejan Radonjic (c), Maksim Glushenkov, Eder Lopes (vc)

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction: LOK vs KSS Dream11 top picks

Lokomotiv Moscow : Eder Lopes, Joao Mario

LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction

Lokomotiv Moskow are the favourites in the game.

Note: The LOK vs KSS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LOK vs KSS Dream11 team selection and LOK vs KSS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Lokomotiv Moscow Twitter handle