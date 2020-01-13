Louis Vuitton Reach An Agreement With Elliott Management Over AC Milan Purchase

AC Milan have endured a difficult few years in the domestic and European circuit. It has happened ever since the departure of Silvio Berlusconi in 2017. After Li Yonghong defaulted on his payments, the American hedge fund group - Elliott Management - have taken over full control of the club in recent times. As per recent reports, the club is set to undergo further change from a managerial point of view as popular fashion group - Louis Vuitton - are rumoured to be in line to take over from Elliott Management.

Atalanta snap up promising young defender Mattia Caldara from AC Milan

OFFICIAL: Atalanta have signed Italian defender Mattia Caldara from AC Milan on an 18-month loan. pic.twitter.com/mfhgcMPPFl — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) January 12, 2020

AC Milan news

Louis Vuitton rumoured to be edging closer towards a full takeover of AC Milan

📰 Report: Louis Vuitton group reach agreement with Elliott over purchase of #ACMilanhttps://t.co/ZX3LANV7Mt #SempreMilan — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) January 12, 2020

As per a reputed Milan journalist Luca Serafini, Elliott Management and the Louis Vuitton group – led by Bernard Arnault – have reached an agreement over the sale of AC Milan. There has been intense speculation in recent months suggesting that Arnault is more than interested in buying the Rossoneri from the American hedge fund. Reports further added that Louis Vuitton's head Bernard Arnault had tabled a €975 million bid to buy Milan. He is awaiting a response to his offer. Also, fellow fashion giant Giorgio Armani had also revealed that Arnault is keen on buying Milan during an interview.

AC Milan sign Sevilla defender - Simon Kjaer - on loan

OFFICIAL: Sevilla central defender Simon Kjaer (30) joins AC Milan on loan until the end of the season. The Rossoneri also have a purchase option pic.twitter.com/PciE6yJlOX — VBET News (@VBETnews) January 13, 2020

