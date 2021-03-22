After Luis Suarez scored his 500th goal in Sunday's LaLiga victory over Alaves, he joined some illustrious company. Suarez now joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo among the five who have over 500 career goals. After the Urugyuan striker reached his milestone, he sent an emotional message on his Instagram handle.

Luis Suarez 500 goals: Atletico Madrid striker posts heartfelt message on milestone

Luiz Suarez sent a heartfelt message thanking his former clubs after he reached the 500 career goals milestone. Suarez took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning to post a long letter of appreciation for all those who helped him develop into one of the world's most clinical strikers. The former Ajax and Liverpool player had special messages for his former clubs.

When it came to Ajax, Suarez wrote, "Amsterdam made me who I am. There was hardly a better place to learn and grow as a player. Having captained such a team remains one of the highlights of my career."

With the Anfield crowd being one of the best in the world, Suarez did not forget to thank them either. Suarez wrote, "And Liverpool? Liverpool was special. The connection with the fans inspired me to rise to the challenge of playing in such a competitive league."

Luis Suarez also thanked his fans for pushing him at every stage of his career. "You may not know it, but you played your part in every goal I have scored so far. And today, I thank you: every single fan who has supported my teams over the years, from Montevideo to Madrid, from 0 to 500. And beyond...," said the Uruguayan international.

Luis Suarez 500 goals: Luis Suarez record

After Luis Suarez's 500th goal, the Uruguayan striker becomes only the fifth active player to reach the 500-goal mark. Suarez has now joined Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently leads the active scorers with 788 goals. The other players are Lionel Messi (759), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (570) and Robert Lewandowski (541).

Luis Suarez stats: Luis Suarez helps Atletico Madrid top LaLiga table

Luis Suarez has been a critical part of Atletico Madrid's success this season as the Uruguayan striker has scored 19 goals and two assists in 25 matches this LaLiga season. After 28 matches, Atletico Madrid top the LaLiga table with 66 points, four points ahead of second-placed Barcelona. With just 10 matches remaining in the LaLiga season, Luis Suarez will hope that he can help Atletico Madrid become LaLiga champions again.