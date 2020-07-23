Luis Suarez Showed 'no Respect' To Liverpool Teammates, Gerrard Makes Stunning Revelation

Despite his fine form on the field, Luis Suarez is often criticised for a lack of professional behaviour. The Uruguayan international has seen himself involved in 'biting' controversies on more than one occasion, along with allegations of racism. Further raising questions on his professionalism, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed his disrespectful behaviour during Suarez's time at Anfield.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Luis Suarez did not respect senior players: Steven Gerrard

Thanks @liverpool and all the fans 🎉👏🏻 you will always be in my memory ❤️❤️ YNWA https://t.co/OA3w5iTguj — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 25, 2020

Luis Suarez had signed for Liverpool in 2011 from Eredivisie giants Ajax when the likes of Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher had already established themselves as the captain and vice-captain respectively. Speaking on Suarez's behaviour on BBC Sounds' Match of the Day: Top 10 Podcast, Gerrard claimed that the strikers who arrived at Liverpool had immense respect for him and Carragher, except for one - Suarez. The Uruguayan forward had no respect for club legends during training, asserted Gerrard.

Also Read | Luis Suarez goes past Laszlo Kubala, becomes third highest goal scorer for Barcelona

Luis Suarez's arrival took Liverpool to a new level: Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard revealed that Suarez would run into his teammates, blowing elbows on them, something that wasn't normal during training. "Suarez would run into anyone without worrying about the consequences," said the Rangers manager. However, Gerrard also lauded Suarez's contribution at Liverpool, saying that it took them mere days to know that he will go on to become a top player. In the words of the former Liverpool captain, 'the arrival of Suarez took us to an altogether new level.'

Also Read | Luis Suarez's super stats after becoming Barcelona's third-highest all-time scorer

Luis Suarez part of Brendan Rodgers' near-miss Premier League campaign in 2013-14

Having spent four seasons at the Anfield, Luis Suarez managed 133 appearances in all. During this time, the 33-year-old striker netted 82 times, although winning just one trophy - the League Cup in 2012. His sensational form in front of goal attracted interest from Barcelona, with the Catalans swooping in to land the striker for a reported fee of £65 million ($82 million) in 2014.

Despite his immense contribution at Liverpool, Luis Suarez failed to win the Premier League title. The club's wait lasted until 2020 when they clinched the title for the first time in 30 years. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 5-3 at home on Wednesday, post which the Liverpool trophy presentation took place at the Kop End at Anfield.

Also Read | Luis Suarez cheated to keep Ghana out of a World Cup semi-final OTD 10 years ago: Watch

Image courtesy: AP