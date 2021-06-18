Lukaku Jokes About Coca-Cola Controversy At Presser After Belgium's Win Over Denmark

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has taken a comical take on the Coca-Cola Euro 2020 controversy, jokingly asking the beverage company to get in touch with his agent and management firm to strike a deal to "work together" during his post-match conference after Belgium's 2-1 win over Denmark on Thursday. The Inter Milan striker was seemingly in a happier mood and decided to have some fun with the media during the interaction after helping the Belgium national football team maintain their perfect start to the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign.

The Coca-Cola Euro 2020 controversy has taken everyone by storm in recent times that started off with Cristiano Ronaldo. Quite a few players soon followed suit and were seen adding their own touch to beverages being placed in front of them during their official media interactions, which has created a stir in the ongoing tournament.

What is the Cristiano Ronaldo coca-cola incident?

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined Portuguese head coach Fernando Santos for a press conference ahead of Portugal's European Championship clash against Hungary. During the press conference, the 36-year-old had a couple of Coca-Cola bottles placed in front of him before the start of the interview. In a surprising turn of events, the Juventus star was seen picking the bottles up and quickly placing them away from himself as he made sure they were not in the same frame as him. Later Ronaldo was seen showing off his regular water bottle. He was also heard saying “agua” (water) suggesting that people should drink water instead of soft drinks during the interview.

Paul Pogba followed in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and was seen moving a Heineken beer bottle away during his press conference. The Pogba Heineken incident happened during the post-match press conference as the Manchester United star was scheduled to have a media interaction after winning the Man of the Match award for his fantastic performances against Germany. Pogba is a devout Muslim and hence, does not drink alcohol, which is said to be one of the main reasons for his unwillingness to endorse the beverage despite the brand placing its non-alcoholic version of the bottle in front of the French star.

Lukaku is not the only player to have a heart laugh about the ongoing controversy with West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko also having a humorous approach to the incident. The 31-year-old striker was seen moving the bottles around after revealing how he saw Ronaldo doing it and shared his funny take on it by asking Coca-Cola and Heineken to "please get in touch" with him after Ukraine's 2-1 victory against North Macedonia.

Image Source: Romelu Lukaku/Instagram