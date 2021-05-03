Lukaku Labels This Season With Inter 'Best Season' Of His Career With 27 Goals, 9 Assists

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has not shied away from expressing his happiness of playing for the Nerazzurri outfit after the Belgian striker helped the team lift their first Serie A title. The former Manchester United striker spoke on how proud he feels to play for Inter Milan and went as far as to describe the ongoing season as the best one of his career so far.

Lukaku stats: Belgian attacker propels Inter to Serie A win

Romelu Lukaku has been going through a purple patch of form and has established himself as a pivotal figure for the Nerazzurri outfit this season. Lukaku goals back the claim as the Belgian attacker has 21 goals against his name in the Serie A this season. He added four more goals to his tally during Inter Milan's Champions League journey while finding the back of the net twice in the Coppa Italia too. The 27-year-old has formed a deadly combination with Argentine attacker Lautaro Martinez with the duo seeming to share a telepathic connection and deemed to be one of the best strike forces in world football right now.

â­ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡ª Romelu Lukaku in Serie A this season:



ðŸŸï¸ 33 games

âš½ 21 goals

ðŸ…°ï¸ 10 assists



â­ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡· Lautaro Martínez in Serie A this season:



ðŸŸï¸ 34 games

âš½ 15 goals

ðŸ…°ï¸ 5 assists



ðŸ† The strike partnership that fired Inter to the Scudetto. Highly complementary, and combine to great effect. pic.twitter.com/fiZnKWqBFP — JG Fútbol (@JGFutbol10) May 3, 2021

The Belgium star has been enjoying his time in Italy so far and has gone on to express his desire of helping the San Siro outfit in fighting for trophies despite being linked to a possible move in the upcoming summer transfer window. Sky Italia has quoted the Belgium international speaking on how the last year was good but the current one has been the best of his career.

Lukaku also claimed to be happy for all the Inter fans in the world alongside the team, staff, club president, and everyone else involved with Inter Milan. The 27-year-old striker added that it was a wonderful year for the team and that he is truly proud to play for the team. He continued with how it was a first league title for him and many of his teammates and that it was a moment that he wanted to share with the fans while elaborating how he is hoping to continue like this.

Inter Milan Serie A record

Antonio Conte’s men won their 19th Scudetto last week and were crowned Serie A champions after Atalanta’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday which left Milan with a 13-point lead at the top with four games left. The Milan outfit ended Juventus’ nine-year winning streak and managed to lift their first league title since their iconic treble of winning the Champions League, Serie A, and Coppa Italia under Jose Mourinho.

The Nerazzurri also ended their 11-year-long drought without a domestic title win as the Serie A win led to fans flocking the streets and gathering near the city's historic centre Piazza Duomo where they were seen chanting, singing, waving flags and celebrating their 19th “Scudetto” title on Sunday.