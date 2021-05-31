Lukaku Transfer News: New Inter Milan Manager Inzaghi Calls Star Forward To Discuss Future

With Inter Milan being forced to sell key players amid their poor financial situation this summer, the future of many Nerazzurri stars remains uncertain with Lukaku transfer news linking the Belgian attacker with a move in the summer. Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi is rumoured to have had talked with Romelu Lukaku amid all the chaos of Inter Milan transfer news in recent times.

New Inter manager Inzaghi has called Romelu Lukaku in the last few hours. The club confirmed the intention to keep Lukaku as ‘key player’ despite interest from UK clubs. 🇧🇪🔵 #Inter



Negotiations still on with PSG for Achraf Hakimi - but Inter won’t accept less than €80m. 🇲🇦 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2021

Serie A news: Selling Spree for Inter Milan?

Following the departure of Antonio Conte, Inter striker Romelu Lukaku questioned the club's ability to defend their Serie A with the poor financial situation also acting as a major roadblock for any potential incoming in the summers. Their poor financial condition could also see the club being forced to sell some of its star assets in an attempt to generate revenue.

The Belgian international is one of the most prized assets at Inter Milan with Romelu Lukaku stats revealing how the attacker has 24 goals and 11 assists to his name from just 36 Serie A matches. He has established himself as a vital cog for the club since his move from Manchester United and was instrumental in Inter Milan winning the Serie A this season. He was also expected to leave the club with Lukaku transfer news linking him with a move back to the Premier League.

However, the latest Inter Milan transfer news suggests that Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi could rather ask the club management to sell the likes of Achraf Hakimi over Lukaku in the summer. The new Inter Milan head coach is keen on holding on to the 28-year-old attacker and the former Manchester United star is expected to be convinced by Inzaghi and remain committed to the new project after being prompted to stay with the Milan side next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku's strike partner Lautaro Martinez is expected to be listed by the club in order to raise funds if the sale of Achraf Hakimi does not go through. The Argentina international has been one of the hottest properties on Inter Milan's books due to his current form and could depart in the summer.

Inzaghi is rumoured to be alright with the sale and will look to find a way around it. The new Inter Milan head coach is expected to tweak his preferred 3-5-2 formation and look to play Romelu Lukaku as a lone striker. The Belgian international has been one of the most consistent performers at Inter and will be eager to take on the added responsibility of leading the line alone under Inzaghi next season.