Lukaku's Horror Half Breaks Internet As 'Lakaka' Meme Fest Overshadows Belgium Heartbreak

World number two Belgium suffered a humiliating exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 following their goalless draw against 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia. But what was more surprising than their exit was striker Romelu Lukaku's 'unbelievable' misses for the side. With the Inter Milan forward missing four sitters in one half, 'Lakaka' memes began trending on social media.

Romelu Lukaku's horror show against Croatia

Netizens were ruthless in their trolling of Romelu Lukaku after his disastrous performance in front of the goal meant that Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As seen in the videos below, the Inter Milan striker missed some outstanding opportunities:

Bélgica esta fuera del mundial y esto de Lukaku es para irse a esconder a su casa. LAMENTABLE. pic.twitter.com/VCMxH0PLOU — Guti (@gutipalacios_) December 1, 2022

With Lukaku hitting the post in one of his chances from an extremely close range, 'Lakaka' memes began to trend on Twitter.

lukaku actually recreated this lakaka chance 😭 pic.twitter.com/WHXrHK0TT8 — ⚡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷 (@UTDCJ_) December 1, 2022

Lukaku has almost single-handedly ensured that Belgium don’t qualify. I’ve never seen anything like this… how do you miss three sitters in one half?!?! — Neal 🇦🇺 (@NealGardner_) December 1, 2022

KDB and Thorgan to Lukaku in the dressing room after the game pic.twitter.com/qYhJNokWdh — Abdul (@AbdulAL97) December 1, 2022

Croatia knocks Belgium out of FIFA World Cup

Belgium and its ageing generation of players were eliminated Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, who advanced as the second-placed team in Group F behind Morocco. While Croatia — the 2018 runner-up and a 1998 semifinalist — aims for another deep run at the World Cup, Belgium failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favourites.

Lukaku, who came on as a halftime substitute and squandered several great chances, punched the side of the dugout as he walked off, knocking the plexiglass screen out of place. Not only did he fail to guide in that late chance from close range, but he also hit a shot against the post with the goal beckoning. Another chance, from a header in front of the goal, sailed over the bar, but it’s not clear if the goal would have counted.

The team, which has faced questions of infighting between players during the tournament in Qatar, scored only one goal in three games and saved its best performance until its final match. It came too late. Croatia will now play the winner of Group E, which features Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany, with all four teams having a mathematical chance of progressing in the tournament.

