Lyon Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details, Team News, Champions League Preview

Arguably, a major chunk of football lovers will be watching the Champions League Real Madrid vs Man City match on Wednesday night. However, Lyon vs Juventus also promises to be a feisty affair as both teams continue to impress in their respective domestic competitions. Here are the Lyon vs Juventus live streaming details along with the squad updates for both teams.

Also Read | Man City star Raheem Sterling's daughter sings Liverpool songs to MOCK father

Lyon vs Juventus live streaming: Maurizio Sarri heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

🎙 Sarri: "@Cristiano is a player who is appreciated all over the world. His stats are enough to talk about the state of his form. He is an enthralling player, and is well both from a physical and mental point of view."#OLJuve #JuveUCL — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 25, 2020

Also Read | When Diego Costa performed Rikishi's WWE move and sat on former Chelsea teammate

Lyon vs Juventus live streaming: Juventus eager to secure a win in Lyon on Wednesday

Lyon are yet to register a win against Juventus in European competitions (D1, L3). The two teams last met in the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Lyon vs Juventus game will see a host of promising players take the pitch at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon. All eyes wlll be on the visiting team led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. They have their eyes set on the UCL trophy this season. Can Maurizio Sarri and Co. take home an away-goal advantage on Wednesday night?

Also Read | Lionel Messi pays EPIC tribute to 'predatory striker' and rival Cristiano Ronaldo

Lyon vs Juventus live streaming

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Groupama Stadium

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Also Read | I would love for Neymar to return: Lionel Messi has reiterated his admiration for star

UCL live, Lyon vs Juventus: The French giants release their 22-man UCL squad

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo calls Kylian Mbappe the 'present and future' of football