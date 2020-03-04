Lyon Vs PSG Live Streaming Details, Schedule, French Cup Details

Olympique Lyonnais will host Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final of the ongoing French Cup (Coupe de France) on March 4, 2020. Lyon recently beat Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Meanwhile, PSG were beaten 2-1 by Borussia Dortmund in the same competition. Both teams will be gunning to make the final of the Coupe de France when they line up against each other at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday. Here are the Lyon vs PSG live streaming details and updates.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho adamant Tottenham will ‘fight for the dream’ of winning FA Cup

Lyon vs PSG live streaming details and French Cup preview

All eyes will be on Neymar and Co. who enter the clash against Lyon as clear favourites to go through to the final. However, Rudi Garcia's boys will be brimming with confidence as they aim to cause an upset by beating PSG in front of home support at Groupama Stadium on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel is likely to field a strong starting 11 in order to make the final. Can Neymar help his team reach the next round in the Lyon vs PSG match?

Also Read | Wayne Rooney will celebrate if he scores against Man United, says Derby County coach

Neymar, Cavani and Mbappe included in PSG's 20-man squad for French Cup

Also Read | Leicester City vs Birmingham live streaming, team news, FA Cup live updates

Lyon vs PSG live streaming details and match schedule

Date - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Kick-off time - 1:40 AM IST (Thursday, March 5, 2020)

Venue - Groupama Stadium

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund agree deal with Manchester United target Jude Bellingham: Report

Lyon vs PSG live streaming details

The Lyon vs PSG French Cup (Coupe de France) semi-final will not be broadcast on any streaming platforms in India. Fans can tune in to Eurosport 2 France, Eurosport Player France, France 2, Free, Molotov if they would like to watch the live stream of the match in Europe. Bet365 are also streaming the Lyon vs PSG live match for all their official account holders.

Also Read | Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho, to break British transfer record: Report