After a 2-1 win over Juventus in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are all set to travel to the Sammy Ofer Stadium to face Maccabi Haifa in their second game. On the other hand, Maccabi Haifa head into this clash on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Benfica.

While PSG will hope to continue their winning ways, Maccabi Haifa will hope to produce their best performance against one of the best sides in the world. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Maccabi Haifa vs PSG live streaming details.

What time will Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League clash will begin live at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, September 15.

Where to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The clash will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of both teams and UEFA.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live stream?

Indian fans can watch the Maccabi Haifa vs PSG game live streaming on the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The game will be telecasted live on BT Sports 6. Meanwhile, the live stream will also be provided by the same network. The match will begin live at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, September 14.

Where to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG UEFA Champions League match live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS Sports. Meanwhile, the Maccabi Haifa vs PSG live streaming will be available on Paramount+. The game will begin live at 3 PM ET on Wednesday, September 14.