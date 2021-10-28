Man City, Chelsea Or Liverpool: Jermain Defoe Picks The 'team To Beat' In Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Jermain Defoe has picked Manchester City as his favourite to win the Premier League title. As things stand, last year UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea was atop the table with 22 points from nine games, while an unbeaten Liverpool is placed second with 21 points from nine games. Last year's winners, Manchester City meanwhile are placed third with 20 points from nine games.

Only one point separates the three teams and Jermain Defoe feels Manchester City is the team to beat. "I still think that Manchester City is the team to beat. Watching people saying they don’t have a number nine - they played with a false nine all of last season, without a proper number nine. Aguero didn’t play and they won the league. For me, I still feel like they are the team to beat, with the options that they’ve got, the quality that they’ve got, bringing in Jack Grealish – Sterling doesn’t even start! And the know-how, they know how to do it.", he said responding to a fan on TheWinnr.com.

When asked about Liverpool he further added, "I know Liverpool are looking good, and the front three are frightening – I think the front three of Firmino, Salah, and Mane are back to where they were before but I still think that Man City are the team to beat."

Jermain Defoe hopes for his former Premier League club to do well

Defoe also said that he hopes his former club (Tottenham) does well and was seen praising the duo of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son comparing them to Dwight Yorke and Cole, the Manchester United duo who scored 53 goals between them during the 1998/99 season when the club achieved the continental treble.

"Harry and Son are two unbelievable players and if you look you look at the goals and assists that they got last season, they’ve got that understanding – like Yorke and Cole had that understanding. Being a Tottenham man, I want Nuno to do well and I want the club to do well. It’s a massive football club and it’s a special club with special fans, an unbelievable stadium, and an unbelievable training ground", he said.

Image: AP