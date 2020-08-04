Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Looking For A Forward, Atletico's Joao Felix On Radar

After losing the Premier League title to subsequent champions Liverpool, Pep Guardiola has been identifying the lax in the squad ahead of the next season. With the season close to reaching its conclusion, Manchester City have identified Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix as the ideal arrival at the Etihad this transfer window.

Football transfer news: Pep Guardiola keen on signing Joao Felix from Atletico

According to a report by The Athletic UK, Pep Guardiola is on the lookout for either a playmaker or a false nine who is lethal in front of goal. The manager might also prefer a more traditional striker who possesses physical strength and is skilful upfront. Guardiola has identified Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix as his ideal target this transfer window.

⏳ Prosigue la cuenta atrás para el regreso de la @LigadeCampeones



🇵🇹 ¿Recuerdas el día en que @joaofelix70 se convirtió en el goleador más joven de nuestra historia en esta competición? 😃



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/yv4yiFly6i — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 25, 2020

With an ageing Sergio Aguero, Guardiola falls short in depth in the attacking department and that's where Joao Felix's role becomes significant. The club has been monitoring various potential options for the past 18 months and has narrowed down to the Atletico Madrid forward. The report also suggests that the Etihad-based outfit has contacted the Spanish giants for a potential switch.

Football transfer news: Man City tried to sign Joao Felix last season

Man City possess the financial muscle to sign the Atletico Madrid striker. More so after the club's UEFA Champions League ban was uplifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Reports suggest that Man City were interested in signing the Portuguese international before his ultimate €126 million ($148 million) move to Spain last season. However, he is yet to live up to the hype at the Spanish capital, having netted just eight times with three assists to his credit across all competitions.

Man City transfer budget estimated at £300m

Reports suggest that the Man City board has sanctioned £300 million ($392 million) for Guardiola to spend in the transfer window. An earlier report had suggested that Atletico Madrid had rejected a €150 million ($175 million) bid for the 20-year-old, with no clarity on the club. Apart from Joao Felix, Bournemouth's Nathan Ake is close to joining the Premier League heavyweights, while Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is also linked with a move to the Etihad amid a hefty Man City transfer budget. Valencia winger Ferran Torres is on the verge of joining Pep Guardiola's team.

Image courtesy: Joao Felix Instagram