Man City Owner Vs PSG Owner: Who Is Richer Between Sheikh Mansour And Nasser Al-Khelaifi?

The Champions League semi-finals are set, with Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City all booking their spots in the final four this week. Man City overcame a tough challenge in Dortmund, while PSG knocked out holders Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. With Man City set to square off against PSG in what promises to be a thrilling tie in the semi-final, here's a look at the net worth details of the owners of the two teams.

PSG vs Man City: Champions League semi-final preview

PSG beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final and then suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Bavarians in the 2nd leg at the Parc des Princes. However, despite the defeat at the French capital, Mauricio Pochettino's side advanced to the semi-finals thanks to the away goals rule.

Meanwhile, Man City recorded a 2-1 win against Dortmund in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final but were then given a scare when Dortmund's Jude Bellingham levelled the tie in the 2nd leg. The Premier League leaders, however, fought back and eventually won the game 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) to book their spot in the UCL semi-finals.

The first of the two games between Man City and PSG is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, April 28 at 8:00 PM BST (Thursday, April 29 at 12:30 AM IST) at the Parc des Princes. The return leg at the Etihad is scheduled for Tuesday 4 May at 8:00 PM BST (Wednesday, May 5 at 12:30 AM IST).

Nasser Al-Khelaifi net worth details: How much is the PSG owner worth?

According to reports from Glusea, Nassel Al-Khalaifi's net worth is an estimated $8 billion. Al-Khelaifi became the new president and chief executive officer of PSG in October 2011. His appointment as the PSG owner came only a few months after he became the chairman of Qatar Sports Investments (QSi). The 47-year-old is also the president of the Qatar Tennis Federation.

Sheikh Mansour net worth: How much is the Man City owner worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sheikh Mansour's net worth is a whopping $21 billion. He is the chairman of Al Jazeera sports company and in September 2008, Mansour acquired Man City football club. He also owns the City Football Group, which was founded in 2014.

Mansour heads IPIC, which owns 71% of Aabar Investments. He has a 32% stake in Virgin Atlantic after investing $280 million in the project through Aabar in July 2009.

Man City owner vs PSG owner: Who is richer between the two?

The clash has been dubbed as an 'Oil Derby' by fans on Twitter due to the financial muscle of both teams' owners. Given that Sheikh Mansour is worth a whopping $21 billion, he is a lot more wealthier in comparison to PSG chief Al-Khelaifi.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits - AP/ mancity.com