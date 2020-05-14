Man City Owners ‘tried And Tried’ To Buy Liverpool In 2008 Before FSG Deal: Graeme Souness

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness revealed this week that Man City owners City Football Group 'tried and tried' to negotiate a deal for the Reds before eventually agreeing to a takeover at the Eastlands club. Amanda Staveley, the financier behind the Newcastle United takeover deal, confessed that then Liverpool owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks played hardball and blocked any potential deal. In 2008, Sheikh Mansour purchased the Manchester outfit and the Man City owners have pumped in vast amounts of money since to secure four Premier League titles including a number of domestic cups.

Man City owners nearly became Liverpool owners in 2008

Before Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) entered the frame in 2010, the Gillett and Hicks administration ran the Merseyside club for three and a half years since February 2007. However, in 2008, the Man City owners were looking at a potential takeover at Anfield following protests from supporters over the runnings of the club. Liverpool great Graeme Souness revealed a detailed chat with businesswoman Amanda Staveley in Dubai on how close the Man City owners came to a Liverpool takeover.

While speaking on Sky Sports' The Football Show, Souness recalled how he was introduced to Amanda Staveley on a family holiday in Dubai. Staveley proclaimed she was a Liverpool fan but stated that she was a key financier for the Man City takeover deal. Souness was puzzled at why Staveley hadn't introduced the City Football Group to Liverpool but she revealed that despite persistent efforts, Gillett and Hicks were 'difficult' to convince and the deal fizzled out towards the end.

Man City owners: City Football Group clubs

The City Football Group was founded in 2014 and administers football clubs under the Abu Dhabi United Group. The City Football Group clubs include 100 percent ownership of Manchester City, Melbourne City and Montevideo City Torque. The City Football Group also has part-ownership stakes with New York City FC, Mumbai City FC, Lommel, Grirone FA and Siachun Jiuniu FC.

Premier League return

A few clubs in the English top division have begun training ahead of a potential Premier League return. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of Man City. The Reds are only two wins away from their first Premier League title.