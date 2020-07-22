Man City Set To Sign Highly-rated Valencia Winger Ferran Torres Despite Dortmund Interest

As the current Premier League season edges closer to its conclusion, Man City have begun looking for potential arrivals at the Etihad in the transfer window. Valencia winger Ferran Torres is amongst the most likely arrivals. The 20-year-old Spanish youngster is reportedly convinced of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Premier League outfit, despite strong interest from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Premier League transfers: Man City look to seal Ferran Torres transfer

According to German sports media publication Sport Bild, Valencia winger Ferran Torres has emerged as the surprise target for Guardiola. The Man City transfer news suggest that manager Guardiola has been able to convince the young Spaniard of his plans if he agrees on a move to the Etihad this transfer window. The report suggests that Valencia and Man City have agreed to terms for the Ferran Torres transfer, with only the fee yet to be agreed upon.

No es momento de rendirse. Hay que pensar desde ya en el Villarreal! pic.twitter.com/BOUnTUlJ1b — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) June 25, 2020

According to the latest Ferran Torres transfer rumours, Man City have no issues in paying his £30-35 million ($38m-44m) price tag. The club have been looking at possible signings to strengthen their side after they failed to defend the Premier League title this season. On the other hand, Bundesliga heavyweights Dortmund are also keeping a close tab on the Ferran Torres transfer.

Premier League transfers: Dortmund keep a close tab on Ferran Torres transfer

However, Dortmund deem the price tag quite hefty for a 20-year-old. The Bundesliga giants also feel that that the winger is not 'dangerous enough' to play in Germany. Despite interest from Dortmund, Ferran Torres is convinced with Guardiola's plans and will likely join Man City in the transfer window. Ferran Torres has been one of the standout performers for Valencia this season. The Spaniard managed 34 LaLiga appearances, bagging four goals along with five assists to his credit. In all, he netted six times with eight assists across all competitions.

Man City are expected to go on a spending spree this transfer window after their Champions League ban was lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Reports claim that the Etihad based outfit will attempt to sign at least five players, with an estimated expenditure of £300 million ($380m), of which Torres is the likely arrival. Apart from Torres, Man City are close to sealing a deal for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake.

