Man City To Offer Mind-boggling Wage To Erling Haaland To Fend Off Real Madrid? REPORTS

Erling Haaland took very little time to acclimatise himself to the Premier League since he was roped in by Manchester City last summer. The reigning English champions paid a whopping £51 million to Borussia Dortmund reportedly to acquire the service of the gigantic Norwegian striker. Haaland's incredible form for City has seen him being linked with a move to a number of clubs.

Manchester City planning massive contract offer for Erling Haaland to fend off Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been eyeing a move for the 22-year-old as the likes of Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are in the twilight of their career. Hazard hasn't been at his best since moving to Spain while Benzema will turn 36 at the end of this year. Los Blancos have been on the search for a perfect goal score to lead the line and the Norwegian manager fits the bill perfectly.

Manchester City seem to be aware of the situation and reports have now emerged the management wants to extend Haaland's contract. If reports are to be believed the club is ready to offer him a mammoth £500,000 per week in an order to fend off his departure. The youngster currently pockets reportedly to the tune of £375,000 per week and will

Haaland already has crossed the 40-goal barrier this season and is on his way to breaching the 50-goal mark if he maintains his form. He signed a five-year contract and should he agree to extend his stay he could be staying at the Etihad Stadium till 2028. His agent Rafaela Pimenta already reiterated the fact that Real Madrid stand to be a dream club for every player and the current scenario could is echoing her concerns.

“There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League." The Cityzens are currently eight points adrift of topper Manchester City in the English Premier League table and also have a game in hand.