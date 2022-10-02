Man City Vs Man United: Check Man United’s Record At Etihad Ahead Of The Manchester Derby

Manchester United are up against Manchester City in the Premier League 2022-23 fixture at the iconic Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom. Both teams head into the game on the back of wins in their previous matches, looking to better their position in the Premier League 2022-23 points table. City currently sits 2nd in the standings with 17 points, while United are placed sixth with 12 points to their credit.

Meanwhile, both teams have encountered each other a total of 50 times so far in the top tier of English football. Ahead of the 51st Premier League game between United and City, here’s a look at the overall head-to-head stats, head-to-head stats at the Etihad Stadium, and the results of their last five games.

At the iconic Etihad stadium, both teams have clashed a total of 21 times. United have registered 11 wins against City at the venue while losing nine games and drawing two matches. The last time City encountered United at the Etihad Stadium, City claimed a thumping 4-1 win during the Premier League 2021-22 game.

Manchester United’s form in the last 5 games at Etihad stadium

In the last five games at the stadium, United have won three games, while losing on two occasions. United’s last win against City at Etihad came in the 2020-21 season when Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw scored goals to hand the team a 2-0 win. That has one of the five wins for United in their last eight trips to City’s home ground.

At the same time, out of the total of 50 matches played in the Premier League between both teams, United leads the head-to-head stats with 24 wins. City have registered a total of 17 wins against United, while nine games have ended in a draw. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Full Squads

Manchester City's Full Squad-

Goalkeepers - Ortega, Ederson, Carson

Defenders - Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis

Midfielders - Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer

Forwards - Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Manchester United's Full Squad-

Goalkeepers - De Gea, Kovar.

Defenders - Varane, Dalot, Jones, Williams, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders - Fernandes, Van de Beek, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen

Forwards - Martial, Ronaldo, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho