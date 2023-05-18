Man City vs Real Madrid: Kevin de Bruyne tells Pep Guardiola to 'SHUT UP' in viral video - WATCH

Manchester City led their way toward an easy 4-0 sweep as they trash Real Madrid in the semifinals. It was indeed surprising to not see Madrid pick the pace and lead themselves into the playoff race. The win is making waves as the Premier League chart-toppers would now face Inter Milan at the 2023 Champions League final. But one moment from the Man City vs Real Madrid game is getting sensationalism, as Kevin De Bruyne confronted Pep Guardiola during the game.

The Man City led a strong possession in the game. But coach Pep Guardiola looked upset with standout midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. During the game, the coach gave out some suggestions from the touchline. Kevin De Bruyne did not take the inputs nicely.

What happened at the Manchester City-Real Madrid game?

The cameras caught Pep Guardiola yelling Pass the ball! Pass the ball!,’ But de Bruyne screamed ‘Shut Up,’ towards the Manchester City dugout. The exchange certainly looked heated as the coach got angry after De Bruyne lost possession of the ball.

Despite the outburst, the Man City vs Real Madrid game saw City emerging at the top with a four-score lead over Real Madrid. The outburst could spark concern among the team’s fanbase, as there could be some heat developing between the two. But when the Belgian midfielder got substituted, the coach embraced him with a hug and the Etihad Stadium was roaring with his name, who delivered an exceptional performance in the second leg.

Coach Pep also opened up about the on-field situation among them. “At 2-0 we rushed a lot. Right after the break [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren’t necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite, sink them and turn them, sink them and turn them. But it’s normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game,” He mentioned via Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

Manchester City has aced out a formidable adversary in Real Madrid as they move one step further towards the ultimate destination. But will they stand a chance against Inter Milan? It is yet to witness.