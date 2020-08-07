Man City Vs Real Madrid Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Champions League Round Of 16 Preview

LaLiga champions Real Madrid landed in Manchester on Thursday as they prepare to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League. Zinedine Zidane's men will look to overturn the first-leg 2-1 deficit against Man City at the Etihad in the absence of fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Here's a look at our Man City vs Real Madrid prediction, head-to-head stats, team news and Man City vs Real Madrid live stream details.

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction: Man City vs Real Madrid live stream

The Champions League Round of 16 game will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1 in India. The Man City vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app, while the live score updates will be provided by the two clubs on their official social media handles. Here are the other Man City vs Real Madrid live stream details:

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream date: Friday, August 7 (Saturday for Indian viewers)

Man City vs Real Madrid live stream time: 12.30 am IST

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction and preview

Man City have an advantage against Real Madrid at home, having bagged two away goals at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Guardiola will not leave any stone unturned at home, considering one particular stat that suggests Zidane's dominance in the Champions League. The French legend is unbeaten in the knockout stage of the European competition over two legs.

Zidane was in charge of the Real Madrid side that clinched the silverware thrice in succession, a feat achieved by no other club in modern-day football. On the other hand, Guardiola is still on the quest for European glory having last clinched the title in 2011 with Barcelona. The Champions League is a major piece of silverware that is still missing from Man City's trophy cabinet and after past defensive debacles, this tie gives Guardiola a chance to salvage something from the season.

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction: Man City vs Real Madrid team news

Zinedine Zidane announced a 24-player squad that has travelled to the UK. However, Sergio Ramos, who is also included, will not be available for the fixture due to suspension after he was sent off in the first leg. Meanwhile, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez had requested the manager to not include them in the squad citing lack of game time. Mariano Diaz is still recovering from COVID-19 and stays put in his home in Madrid.

PEP 💬 @aguerosergiokun is in Barcelona. He is getting better. I spoke to the doctors and everything is what we thought. Hopefully he can be back with us (if we make it to Lisbon) but I don't know. — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 6, 2020

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Guardiola revealed that Sergio Aguero is currently in Barcelona. The striker has undergone surgery and will miss out on the game against Real Madrid. However, he has expressed hope of having the Argentine international at his disposal if the Cityzens cruise past Real Madrid. On the other hand, Benjamin Mendy will miss out due to suspension.

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction: Man City vs Real Madrid h2h

In the past five Champions League games between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the advantage, having won twice. On the other hand, Man City won just once, in the first leg of the Round of 16 this season. Considering Madrid's poor form when Ramos isn't leading the defence, this will be an evenly fought contest. However, Madrid do have the likes of Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, who is enjoying one of his most productive seasons in front of goal - a career-best campaign of 21 goals in 37 LaLiga appearances and four in seven outings in Europe.

Man City vs Real Madrid prediction

Although the Man City vs Real Madrid h2h stats section favours Zidane's men, Man City's away goal advantage is likely to help them secure a spot in the final eight.

