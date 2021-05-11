Man City's Riyad Mahrez, Girlfriend Ushered To Safety After Incident Outside Restaurant

Man City star Riyad Mahrez was ushered to safety on Monday evening after a scuffle broke out while he was leaving a London restaurant with girlfriend Taylor Ward. The Algerian winger had been dining at the popular Mayfair restaurant Novikov with Ward as he and the rest of the Manchester City squad took a break from their hectic Premier League duties this week. According to reports, Mahrez was confronted by a man outside the diner, which forced security to step in and usher the couple back to their car.

Riyad Mahrez confronted by man outside popular restaurant in London

As per reports from the Daily Mail, Man City forward Riyad Mahrez and his girlfriend Taylor Ward were ushered to safety after a scuffle broke out while the pair was leaving popular restaurant Novikov. It is believed that a man dressed in a black tracksuit confronted Mahrez and Ward while they were on their way out of the diner. It led to a scuffle but Mahrez wasn't directly involved as security guards quickly ushered the footballer and his girlfriend back to their vehicle.

Riyad Mahrez was ushered to safety on Monday evening after being accosted by a man while he was leaving popular Mayfair restaurant Novikov with his girlfriend Taylor Ward, prompting security guards and staff to move in.

￼

[via @MailOnline] pic.twitter.com/Ux9Dcq3t7t — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 11, 2021

Mahrez was in accordance with current health and safety guidelines and was seen wearing a protective face covering as the couple prepared for the journey back to their hotel. Seated in the rear of their waiting car, Ward appeared to be shaken as the scuffle played out just feet away on London's Berkeley Street. However, it is still unknown what caused the ruckus outside the restaurant.

Who is Riyad Mahrez's girlfriend? All you need to know about Taylor Ward

Mahrez and Ward were first romantically linked in July 2020, shortly after his separation from Rita Johal, with whom he shares a five-year-old daughter. Ward is the daughter of famous English footballer, Ashley Ward and Real Housewives Of Cheshire cast-member, Dawn Ward. Taylor Ward has over 941K followers on Instagram.

Mahrez was the star for Man City during their Champions League semi-final tie against PSG. The Algerian scored three times in two games against the Ligue 1 giants to send Pep Guardiola's team to their maiden UEFA Champions League final. Man City are also just one win away from a third Premier League title in four seasons. The Cityzens are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 10 points ahead of second-placed Man United. Defeat for Manchester United against either Leicester or Liverpool before City play again would also be enough for Guardiola's team to seal the crown.

Image Credits - Taylor Ward Instagram