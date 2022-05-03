Man City's Riyad Mahrez Makes Hilarious Plea To Elon Musk; 'Give Me Blue Tick Back'

Manchester City superstar Riyad Mahrez took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and asked Elon Musk about his blue tick in a hilarious tweet. Mahrez has been one of the star players for City since 2018 and his Twitter handle has over 3.2 million followers. He is also the leading goal scorer for the Premier League 2021-22 table-toppers as he has contributed with 23 goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, mentioning Musk in his tweet, Mahrez said, “Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back” with a few laughing emojis. Musk has continued to be in the headlines ever since he purchased Twitter. Musk has been looking at messages from Twitter users about how to improve their social media experience. However, Musk is yet to give a response to Mahrez.

Bro @elonmusk give me my blue tick back 😂😂😂 — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) May 2, 2022

How did the Internet react?

Responding to Mahrez's tweet, Twitter users came up with responses of their own. One user said, "Riyad ur Twitter verification may have been revamped due to a software glitch, or cos u breached Twitter’s terms of conduct; But regardless the reason keep in mind that Elon Musk isn't responsible for giving blue ticks. Go report the issue at Twitter Help Center to get it fixed".

At the same time, another user hilariously tweeted, "Even me I need my blue tick back @elonmusk".

Riyad ur Twitter verification may have been revamped due to a software glitch, or

cos u breached Twitter’s terms of conduct; But regardless the reason keep in mind that Elon Musk isn't responsible for giving blue ticks. Go report the issue at Twitter Help Center to get it fixed. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 2, 2022

Even me I need my blue tick back @elonmusk — Cornelius Kipchumba Ronoh. (@itskipchumba_) May 2, 2022

City are up against Real Madrid in the second leg match of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 semi-final and Mahrez will be key for the team in the match. City won the first leg match with a 4-3 win, where Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva scored a goal each. Mahrez has contributed with six goals and two assists to City in the Champions League so far.

At the same time, he has also scored 11 goals in 25 Premier League 2021-22 games. City currently lead the EPL standings with 26 wins, five draws, and three defeats in 34 games. Having said that, football fans will be waiting for the Manchester City vs Real Madrid, UCL semi-final match on May 5. In the meantime, Liverpool and Villareal lock horns in the other semi-final match.

Image: @mancity/AP