Man United Cancel Training At Carrington Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It's been a good few weeks for Manchester United and their fans as the Red Devils look to have found some form since the advent of 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a smiling figure over the last month or so as his side continued their upward trajectory in the Premier League and in the Europa League as well. However, Man United's momentum was brought to a halt as the English FA announced that the Premier League will be suspended until at least April 3, 2020, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the UK and across Europe.

Also Read | Man United star Bruno Fernandes completes 'Stay At Home Challenge' with toilet

Coronavirus crisis takes a toll on Man United training activities

Man United's Bruno Fernandes bags Premier League player of the month award for February

February's #MUFC Player of the Month ✅

February's PFA Player of the Month ✅

February's #PL Player of the Month ✅@B_Fernandes8 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PS6PhJPEnu — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 16, 2020

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen roasts Giannis Antetokounmpo by calling basketball easier than chess

Man United training cancelled amidst Coronavirus outbreak

United training at Carrington cancelled today after Government announcement last night. Statement cites ‘evolving situation’. Could be postponed indefinitely, in that case #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry spending NBA suspension watching his own highlights reel on repeat

Despite the suspension, Man United players were reporting for training at the AON Training Complex at Carrington. But, reports today emerged that Man United authorities have suspended all training activities at Carrington in order to comply with the British Government's health guidelines. The current coronavirus crisis has led to widespread pandemonium across the United Kingdom with Premier League clubs such as Man United being forced into isolating their players in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Euro 2020 is still on in PES 2020, even if it is set to be postponed due to coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis

Man United's Paul Pogba could make first-team return amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Paul Pogba expected to return to first-team training with United squad on Tuesday. Has been doing individual sessions with Michael Carrick.



Plus thoughts on his longer-term future - new contact/summer exit? - with plans now up in air #MUFC @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/eFa8kXHyPf — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 15, 2020

Also Read | UFC mgmt blasted by Twitterati, fighters for not handling Coronavirus crisis tactfully