Jadon Sancho Transfer Latest: Man United, Dortmund To Agree On Transfer Fee This Week

The Jadon Sancho transfer is likely to conclude this week, with Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund closer to reaching an agreement, as per reports in the UK. The two clubs have been involved in an extended phase of negotiations spanning months, with the England international keen on plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

Sancho to Man United to conclude soon? Man United transfer news suggest so

According to a report by The Independent, Sancho is confident that a deal will be agreed upon within a week. The report suggests that there is a feeling between the Old Trafford outfit and Dortmund that a deal is set to attain closure with talks in an advanced stage of negotiations. Dortmund want an agreement to be reached before August 10 before they begin their pre-season training camp.

Man United transfer news: No complications on agreeing to personal terms

Man United are willing to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer before the stipulated deadline. Meanwhile, the club faces no issue in agreeing upon personal terms with the English winger. Reports suggest that the two parties had agreed to personal terms in the early stage of negotiations only.

Jadon @Sanchooo10 2019/2020 | Goals | Assists | Skills | 4K HD | The Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twKV5nAKyi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020

However, the main point of contention is the Jadon Sancho transfer fees. Man United are reportedly hoping to bring down the cost to £60 million with the rest to be paid in instalments. The total fee has been estimated at £120 million. The two clubs need to agree on how much the total fees should be.

Sancho to Man United: Jesse Lingard 'excited'

Amid the Jadon Sancho transfer reports, it is worth noting that the winger's Dortmund contract runs until 2022. Sancho earns a mammoth £190,000 a week ($250,000) at the Signal Iduna Park, which is justiciable to his performance throughout the course of the season. The former Manchester City youngster netted 20 times for the Bundesliga giants, with an equal number of assists.

Man United players are well aware of the Jadon Sancho transfer negotiations and are excited on the prospect of playing with the winger. Jesse Lingard recently spoke of his desire to play alongside the England international. He reportedly described Sancho as a great player asserting that he has seen him play well for the England national team.

