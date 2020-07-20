Last Updated:

Man United Fans Mock Harry Maguire For His Dribble Attempt Vs Chelsea: Watch

Man United fans could not hide their frustrations after captain Harry Maguire tried to dribble past the Chelsea midfield in what was an off night for Maguire.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has been on the receiving end of criticism for the past couple of games, particularly due to his debacles while defending at the back. His poor run of form continued against Chelsea in the FA Cup, with fans mocking the £80 million signing for one particular moment, when he tried to dribble past the Chelsea midfield but failed miserably. 

FA Cup highlights: Man United captain Harry Maguire tries to dribble past Chelsea 

Chelsea defeated Man United in the semi-final of the FA Cup to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's 19-game unbeaten streak. With the game already slipping for Man United, Maguire tried to initiate an attack on his own in the 87th minute. The former Leicester man was seen dribbling close to the midfield before being closed down by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho, forcing him to release the ball towards Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. 

Fans mock Man United captain Harry Maguire 

FA Cup highlights: Harry Maguire nets own goal 

The game against Chelsea was one to forget for the likes of David de Gea. The Spain international failed to save an Olivier Giroud tap-in in the injury time of the first half. This did not stop here. Just minutes into the second half, Mason Mount doubled the lead for Frank Lampard, striking a low-lying shot from outside the penalty box past De Gea. 

Maguire, who was already having a difficult night, found himself in trouble when he netted an own goal during his attempt to divert a cross from Marcos Alonso in the 74th minute. However, Bruno Fernandes pulled one back for Man United in the 85th minute via a penalty. However, the Portuguese international failed to score again past Willy Caballero later on. 

Not the first instance of criticism for Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof 

Man United defenders Maguire and Victor Lindelof were slammed by fans after their regrettable performance in the Red Devils' draw against Southampton as well. The two players were criticised after highlights suggested that they did not mark the Southampton forwards in the build-up to an injury-time equaliser. While Maguire appeared to mark his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof was slammed for being slow to react to the flick from Jan Bednarek and he was overpowered by substitute Michael Obafemi during the goal. 

Image courtesy: AP

