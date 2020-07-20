Man United Fans Mock Harry Maguire For His Dribble Attempt Vs Chelsea: Watch

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has been on the receiving end of criticism for the past couple of games, particularly due to his debacles while defending at the back. His poor run of form continued against Chelsea in the FA Cup, with fans mocking the £80 million signing for one particular moment, when he tried to dribble past the Chelsea midfield but failed miserably.

FA Cup highlights: Man United captain Harry Maguire tries to dribble past Chelsea

Such a luxury having a ball-playing centre back like Maguire pic.twitter.com/t6WIblhyog — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) July 19, 2020

Chelsea defeated Man United in the semi-final of the FA Cup to end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's 19-game unbeaten streak. With the game already slipping for Man United, Maguire tried to initiate an attack on his own in the 87th minute. The former Leicester man was seen dribbling close to the midfield before being closed down by Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho, forcing him to release the ball towards Chelsea's Marcos Alonso.

Fans mock Man United captain Harry Maguire

80 mil was a steal for Man U...the guy's worth 150 million in the black market nowadays, the hand-band inclusive! — Olúwo⚔️Wilson (@adekunlewilson2) July 19, 2020

Clumpsy how? This is top dribbling o, see how he dribbled Matic — E (@Eben_Ik) July 19, 2020

He must see this himself and do the decent thing and retire — Mick Quigley (@quigley_mick) July 19, 2020

With this it feels like we need 2CB

Cause we signed someone for a record fee and he has not proved the amount yet

I hope bradon is okay

We have a lot of midfielders but can't put them to good use

Where is form that made me scream pastor fred or Mcsauce

I don't see it again — Himeros👑❤ (@OjoEgahi) July 19, 2020

Out De Gea. Out Maguire. Out Pogba. — MarioChecho (@ChechoMario) July 19, 2020

FA Cup highlights: Harry Maguire nets own goal

The game against Chelsea was one to forget for the likes of David de Gea. The Spain international failed to save an Olivier Giroud tap-in in the injury time of the first half. This did not stop here. Just minutes into the second half, Mason Mount doubled the lead for Frank Lampard, striking a low-lying shot from outside the penalty box past De Gea.

Maguire, who was already having a difficult night, found himself in trouble when he netted an own goal during his attempt to divert a cross from Marcos Alonso in the 74th minute. However, Bruno Fernandes pulled one back for Man United in the 85th minute via a penalty. However, the Portuguese international failed to score again past Willy Caballero later on.

Not the first instance of criticism for Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof

Man United defenders Maguire and Victor Lindelof were slammed by fans after their regrettable performance in the Red Devils' draw against Southampton as well. The two players were criticised after highlights suggested that they did not mark the Southampton forwards in the build-up to an injury-time equaliser. While Maguire appeared to mark his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof was slammed for being slow to react to the flick from Jan Bednarek and he was overpowered by substitute Michael Obafemi during the goal.

Image courtesy: AP