Man United In Pole Position To Sign Jadon Sancho, To Break British Transfer Record: Report

Football News

As per reports, Manchester United will break the British transfer record in order to bring highly-rated Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man United

Man United's January acquisition of Bruno Fernandes has proved to be a masterstroke with the Portuguese impressing in his initial outings for the Red Devils in the Premier League. Man United have been linked with a host of promising youngsters in recent months as the club continues to undergo an overhaul under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Raul Jimenez have been linked to Man United recently. However, reports in the UK claim that Jadon Sancho is the number one target for Ed Woodward and Co. at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Man United target Jadon Sancho has impressed once again this season

Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho: Reports

Premier League: Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer news

Jadon Sancho moved from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund before the start of the 2018 season. He has since established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The 19-year old has 27 goals in 68 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons. The Man United transfer target has also managed to cement his spot in Gareth Southgate's England setup ahead of Euro 2020. Will we see him put on the famous red jersey for Man United at Old Trafford next season?

BVB chief claims Jadon Sancho is happy at Signal Iduna Park

Published:
COMMENT
