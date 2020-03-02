Man United In Pole Position To Sign Jadon Sancho, To Break British Transfer Record: Report

Man United's January acquisition of Bruno Fernandes has proved to be a masterstroke with the Portuguese impressing in his initial outings for the Red Devils in the Premier League. Man United have been linked with a host of promising youngsters in recent months as the club continues to undergo an overhaul under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Raul Jimenez have been linked to Man United recently. However, reports in the UK claim that Jadon Sancho is the number one target for Ed Woodward and Co. at Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Man United target Jadon Sancho has impressed once again this season

The only team in Europe with three double digit assisters 🎯🅰️ pic.twitter.com/OWKu8veehq — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 1, 2020

Man United in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho: Reports

Manchester United are set to sign Jadon Sancho after they agreed personal terms with his agent over the last few days, the player wants the move. Dortmund know he is leaving this summer and will accept any offer once they have signed a replacement. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8NuUhMqOTJ — mufcrxd (@mufcrxd) March 1, 2020

Premier League: Jadon Sancho to Man United transfer news

Jadon Sancho moved from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund before the start of the 2018 season. He has since established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe. The 19-year old has 27 goals in 68 appearances for Dortmund in the last two seasons. The Man United transfer target has also managed to cement his spot in Gareth Southgate's England setup ahead of Euro 2020. Will we see him put on the famous red jersey for Man United at Old Trafford next season?

BVB chief claims Jadon Sancho is happy at Signal Iduna Park

"I think he has the feeling that the club does have a good future. In my opinion, I don't think he wants to leave," Hans Joachim Watzke on Jadon Sancho [BBC Sport] #BVB pic.twitter.com/MMgW3QNKI5 — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) March 2, 2020

